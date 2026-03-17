The film, a loose and ambitious adaptation of Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland, was celebrated by the Academy as a "masterpiece of political resistance," eventually taking home six awards from 13 nominations.

After a career spanning three decades and 11 previous nominations without a win, Anderson finally clinched his first Oscar, taking home a total of three individual trophies for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The 98th Academy Awards, held on March 15, 2026, were defined by a historic and emotional coronation for Paul Thomas Anderson, as his satirical action-thriller One Battle After Another emerged as the night's biggest winner.

The evening was framed as a high-stakes "battle of the titans" between Anderson's political epic and Ryan Coogler's record-breaking vampire horror, Sinners.

While Sinners entered the night with a historic 16 nominations, the most in Oscar history, it was One Battle After Another that dominated the major categories, including a win for Sean Penn as Best Supporting Actor.

In his acceptance speech for Best Adapted Screenplay, Anderson offered a poignant message, stating he wrote the film for his children to apologise for the "housekeeping mess" left in the world, while expressing hope that their generation would bring back "common sense and decency."

Despite the dominance of One Battle After Another, the night remained a momentous one for Sinners, which secured four Academy Awards.

Michael B. Jordan received a thunderous standing ovation after winning Best Actor for his dual role. At the same time, cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first female director of photography ever to win the award.

The night ultimately belonged to Warner Bros., the studio behind both heavyweights, which combined for 11 wins. As the ceremony concluded, the industry celebrated a year where big-budget, original visions from personal filmmakers successfully staved off the growing anxiety surrounding studio contractions and the rise of artificial intelligence.

About one battle after another

A world-class production effort and a star-studded ensemble supported the 98th Academy Awards victory for One Battle After Another.

Directed, written, and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson alongside Sara Murphy and the late Adam Somner, the film stands as the most expensive project of Anderson's career, with a budget estimated between $130 million and $175 million.

It was filmed primarily in California using the rare 35mm VistaVision format, marking one of the first major uses of the technology since the 1960s to capture its sprawling, counter-culture narrative.

The film's ensemble cast features Leonardo DiCaprio as the lead, Bob Ferguson, alongside breakout star Chase Infiniti in her film debut as his daughter, Willa. The supporting cast includes Academy Award winner Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Wood Harris.

Beyond its major category wins, the film also secured the first-ever Oscar for Best Casting (awarded to Cassandra Kulukundis) and the award for Best Film Editing. The film has grossed over $209 million worldwide and is available to stream on Max (formerly HBO Max).

Legacy and Industry Impact

The 2026 Oscars served as a definitive validation of Paul Thomas Anderson's status as the finest American filmmaker of his generation. By honouring One Battle After Another, the Academy finally embraced a director whose work was once considered too "jagged" for mainstream tastes, now recognising his "rambunctious counter-culture thriller" as the perfect reflection of a chaotic modern era.

While the box-office performance was modest given its massive budget, its critical acclaim ensures its legacy as a landmark achievement in contemporary cinema.