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What to Watch in OTT from March 18–21 - Invincible Season 4 to Border 2, and BTS Live comeback on Netflix

The fresh releases arriving between March 18 and March 21 are worth adding to your watchlist on the OTT Platforms of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and SunNXT.

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Vignesh Subbaian
·2 min read
OTT release this week
OTT Release this week, Invicible S4, Border 2, and BTS comeback

This week is packed with exciting OTT releases across multiple platforms, offering something for every kind of viewer, from action-packed sequels and emotional dramas to international sensations and fan-favourite series.

The fresh releases arriving between March 18 and March 21 are worth adding to your watchlist.

Invincible Season 4

  • Release Date: March 18

  • Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    • Excerpt:

    The highly anticipated fourth season of Invincible returns with intense storytelling, deeper character arcs, and explosive superhero action. Fans can expect higher stakes as Mark Grayson faces new threats that challenge both his strength and morality.

    Landlord

    • Release Date: March 19

    • Platform: ZEE5

    Excerpt:

    Landlord delves into the complexities of power, greed, and human relationships, presenting a gripping narrative centred on property disputes and personal conflicts. The series promises strong performances and emotional depth.

    The Housemaid

    • Release Date: March 19

    • Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Excerpt:

    The Housemaid brings a suspenseful drama filled with secrets, manipulation, and unexpected twists. As the story unfolds, the seemingly simple life of a domestic worker takes a dark and mysterious turn.

    Border 2

    • Release Date: March 20

    • Platform: Netflix

    Excerpt:

    A sequel to the iconic war drama, Border 2 revisits themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and bravery. With a modern narrative and intense battle sequences, the film aims to deliver a powerful tribute to soldiers.

    Seetha Payanam

    • Release Date: March 20

    • Platform: Sun NXT

    Excerpt:

    Seetha Payanam is an emotional journey that blends family drama with heartfelt storytelling. The film explores relationships, resilience, and the strength of its central character.

    Cahiraiya

    • Release Date: March 20

    • Platform: JioHotstar

    Excerpt:

    Cahiraiya offers a mix of drama and intrigue, focusing on layered storytelling and compelling characters. The narrative keeps viewers engaged with its unpredictable twists.

    Kasaragod Embassy

    • Release Date: March 20

    • Platform: ZEE5

    Excerpt:

    Set against a unique backdrop, Kasaragod Embassy presents a story filled with humour, cultural nuances, and social commentary. It promises an entertaining yet thought-provoking experience.

    BTS: The Comeback Live

    • Release Date: March 21

    • Platform: ARIRANG & Netflix

    Excerpt:

    Global sensation BTS returns with The Comeback Live, offering fans an electrifying experience featuring performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive content celebrating their journey and music.

    With such a diverse lineup, this week's OTT releases cater to every mood, from thrilling action and emotional dramas to global music events. So grab your popcorn and get ready to stream some of the most talked-about releases of the week.

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    Written by

    Vignesh Subbaian

    Vignesh is a writer with a keen interest in world cinema and storytelling across cultures. He follows global film trends and explores how films reflect society and evolving narratives. Known for his clear and engaging writing style, he focuses on context and insight while maintaining factual clarity. Through his articles, Vignesh aims to provide readers with thoughtful perspectives and credible storytelling. Through his contributions, he aims to offer informed perspectives while maintaining credibility, originality, and thoughtful analysis.

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