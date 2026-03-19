The fresh releases arriving between March 18 and March 21 are worth adding to your watchlist.

This week is packed with exciting OTT releases across multiple platforms, offering something for every kind of viewer, from action-packed sequels and emotional dramas to international sensations and fan-favourite series.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Excerpt:

The highly anticipated fourth season of Invincible returns with intense storytelling, deeper character arcs, and explosive superhero action. Fans can expect higher stakes as Mark Grayson faces new threats that challenge both his strength and morality.

Landlord

Release Date: March 19

Platform: ZEE5

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Landlord delves into the complexities of power, greed, and human relationships, presenting a gripping narrative centred on property disputes and personal conflicts. The series promises strong performances and emotional depth.

The Housemaid

Release Date: March 19

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Excerpt:

The Housemaid brings a suspenseful drama filled with secrets, manipulation, and unexpected twists. As the story unfolds, the seemingly simple life of a domestic worker takes a dark and mysterious turn.

Border 2

Release Date: March 20

Platform: Netflix

Excerpt:

A sequel to the iconic war drama, Border 2 revisits themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and bravery. With a modern narrative and intense battle sequences, the film aims to deliver a powerful tribute to soldiers.

Seetha Payanam

Release Date: March 20

Platform: Sun NXT

Excerpt:

Seetha Payanam is an emotional journey that blends family drama with heartfelt storytelling. The film explores relationships, resilience, and the strength of its central character.

Cahiraiya

Release Date: March 20

Platform: JioHotstar

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Cahiraiya offers a mix of drama and intrigue, focusing on layered storytelling and compelling characters. The narrative keeps viewers engaged with its unpredictable twists.

Kasaragod Embassy

Release Date: March 20

Platform: ZEE5

Excerpt:

Set against a unique backdrop, Kasaragod Embassy presents a story filled with humour, cultural nuances, and social commentary. It promises an entertaining yet thought-provoking experience.

BTS: The Comeback Live

Release Date: March 21

Platform: ARIRANG & Netflix

Excerpt:

Global sensation BTS returns with The Comeback Live, offering fans an electrifying experience featuring performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive content celebrating their journey and music.

With such a diverse lineup, this week's OTT releases cater to every mood, from thrilling action and emotional dramas to global music events. So grab your popcorn and get ready to stream some of the most talked-about releases of the week.