Entertainment

OTT Releases This Week: From Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Assi, Toaster to Youth, What to Watch

This week's OTT lineup brings an exciting mix of films and series across platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video, and JioHotstar. From Ustaad Bhagat Singh to Euphoria Season 3, viewers can explore a variety of genres, including action, romance, youth drama, and regional storytelling.

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Vignesh Subbaian
·2 min read
OTT Releases this april second week
OTT releases this week April 15 - 17

The OTT space is buzzing with fresh content this week, offering a mix of action, drama, youth-centric stories, and highly anticipated international series. From regional entertainers to global hits, streaming platforms are set to keep audiences hooked with a wide range of releases between April 15 and April 19.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu-language action drama starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar. The film follows a fearless, moralistic police officer, Ustaad (Kalyan), who fights a corrupt politician (R. Parthiban). It is characterized by high-octane action and social commentary, serving as a mass-entertainment vehicle for fans. 

Assi

Assi is an intense Hindi courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti, focusing on a brutal gang rape case that exposes systemic misogyny and institutional failures.

Matka King

Set against a gripping backdrop, Matka King delivers a powerful story filled with drama, ambition, and the rise of a strong central character. The film stars Vijay Varma as a cotton trader who creates a popular, accessible gambling game in 1960s/70s Bombay.

Roommates

A youthful drama focusing on friendship and everyday life, Roommates captures the fun, struggles, and emotions of people sharing space and experiences.

Youth

Youth is a Tamil-language coming-of-age romantic drama centred on 15-year-old Praveen (Ken Karunas) navigating adolescence, the search for true love before finishing school, and the lessons learned through heartbreak and maturity. 

Euphoria Season 3

The much-awaited new season continues its intense and emotional storytelling, exploring complex characters, relationships, and the darker side of teenage life.

Toaster

Toaster offers a quirky and engaging narrative, blending humor and unique storytelling elements for an entertaining watch. A frugal couple whose lives descend into chaos over a lost, expensive toaster containing an incriminating, high-stakes video

Do Deewane Seher Mein

A romantic drama set in an urban backdrop, the film follows love, dreams, and relationships amid fast-paced city life.

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

This Malayalam release offers a fresh, intriguing storyline that appeals to regional audiences with its engaging narrative and performances.

OTT Releases this week (April 15 - 17)
MovieOTT PlatformRelease Date
Ustaad Bhagat SinghNetflixApril 16
Assi ZEE5April 17
Matka KingAmazon Prime Video April 17
RoommatesNetflixApril 17
YouthNetflixApril 16
Euphoria Season 3Netflix April 19
ToasterNetflixApril 15
Do Deewane Seher MeinNetflixApril 17
Sambhavam Adhyayam OnnuJioHotstarApril 15

With such a diverse lineup across platforms, this week promises something for every kind of viewer, from gripping dramas to youthful entertainers and international sensations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the major OTT releases coming out this week?
This week (April 15-19) features diverse releases including Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Telugu action drama with Pawan Kalyan), Assi (Hindi courtroom drama with Taapsee Pannu), Matka King (starring Vijay Varma), Youth (Tamil coming-of-age romance), Euphoria Season 3, and Toaster (quirky comedy about a lost toaster).
Which platforms are releasing new content this week?
Multiple platforms have new releases: Netflix is dropping Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Roommates, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Toaster, and Euphoria Season 3. ZEE5 releases Assi, Amazon Prime Video has Matka King, and JioHotstar premieres Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu.

Topics

OTT Releasenew movie releases 2026

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Written by

Vignesh Subbaian

Vignesh is a writer with a keen interest in world cinema and storytelling across cultures. He follows global film trends and explores how films reflect society and evolving narratives. Known for his clear and engaging writing style, he focuses on context and insight while maintaining factual clarity. Through his articles, Vignesh aims to provide readers with thoughtful perspectives and credible storytelling. Through his contributions, he aims to offer informed perspectives while maintaining credibility, originality, and thoughtful analysis.

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