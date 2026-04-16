The OTT space is buzzing with fresh content this week, offering a mix of action, drama, youth-centric stories, and highly anticipated international series. From regional entertainers to global hits, streaming platforms are set to keep audiences hooked with a wide range of releases between April 15 and April 19.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu-language action drama starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar. The film follows a fearless, moralistic police officer, Ustaad (Kalyan), who fights a corrupt politician (R. Parthiban). It is characterized by high-octane action and social commentary, serving as a mass-entertainment vehicle for fans.
Assi
Assi is an intense Hindi courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti, focusing on a brutal gang rape case that exposes systemic misogyny and institutional failures.
Matka King
Set against a gripping backdrop, Matka King delivers a powerful story filled with drama, ambition, and the rise of a strong central character. The film stars Vijay Varma as a cotton trader who creates a popular, accessible gambling game in 1960s/70s Bombay.
Roommates
A youthful drama focusing on friendship and everyday life, Roommates captures the fun, struggles, and emotions of people sharing space and experiences.
Youth
Youth is a Tamil-language coming-of-age romantic drama centred on 15-year-old Praveen (Ken Karunas) navigating adolescence, the search for true love before finishing school, and the lessons learned through heartbreak and maturity.
Euphoria Season 3
The much-awaited new season continues its intense and emotional storytelling, exploring complex characters, relationships, and the darker side of teenage life.
Toaster
Toaster offers a quirky and engaging narrative, blending humor and unique storytelling elements for an entertaining watch. A frugal couple whose lives descend into chaos over a lost, expensive toaster containing an incriminating, high-stakes video
Do Deewane Seher Mein
A romantic drama set in an urban backdrop, the film follows love, dreams, and relationships amid fast-paced city life.
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu
This Malayalam release offers a fresh, intriguing storyline that appeals to regional audiences with its engaging narrative and performances.
With such a diverse lineup across platforms, this week promises something for every kind of viewer, from gripping dramas to youthful entertainers and international sensations.