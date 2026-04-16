Assi is an intense Hindi courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti, focusing on a brutal gang rape case that exposes systemic misogyny and institutional failures.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu-language action drama starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar. The film follows a fearless, moralistic police officer, Ustaad (Kalyan), who fights a corrupt politician (R. Parthiban). It is characterized by high-octane action and social commentary, serving as a mass-entertainment vehicle for fans.

The OTT space is buzzing with fresh content this week, offering a mix of action, drama, youth-centric stories, and highly anticipated international series. From regional entertainers to global hits, streaming platforms are set to keep audiences hooked with a wide range of releases between April 15 and April 19.

Matka King

Set against a gripping backdrop, Matka King delivers a powerful story filled with drama, ambition, and the rise of a strong central character. The film stars Vijay Varma as a cotton trader who creates a popular, accessible gambling game in 1960s/70s Bombay.

Roommates

A youthful drama focusing on friendship and everyday life, Roommates captures the fun, struggles, and emotions of people sharing space and experiences.

Youth

Youth is a Tamil-language coming-of-age romantic drama centred on 15-year-old Praveen (Ken Karunas) navigating adolescence, the search for true love before finishing school, and the lessons learned through heartbreak and maturity.

Euphoria Season 3

The much-awaited new season continues its intense and emotional storytelling, exploring complex characters, relationships, and the darker side of teenage life.

Toaster

Toaster offers a quirky and engaging narrative, blending humor and unique storytelling elements for an entertaining watch. A frugal couple whose lives descend into chaos over a lost, expensive toaster containing an incriminating, high-stakes video

Do Deewane Seher Mein

A romantic drama set in an urban backdrop, the film follows love, dreams, and relationships amid fast-paced city life.

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

This Malayalam release offers a fresh, intriguing storyline that appeals to regional audiences with its engaging narrative and performances.

OTT Releases this week (April 15 - 17) Movie OTT Platform Release Date Ustaad Bhagat Singh Netflix April 16 Assi ZEE5 April 17 Matka King Amazon Prime Video April 17 Roommates Netflix April 17 Youth Netflix April 16 Euphoria Season 3 Netflix April 19 Toaster Netflix April 15 Do Deewane Seher Mein Netflix April 17 Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu JioHotstar April 15

With such a diverse lineup across platforms, this week promises something for every kind of viewer, from gripping dramas to youthful entertainers and international sensations.