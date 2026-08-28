The romantic comedy follows CSK, an athletics coach from Perambur, who has loved his Anglo-Indian neighbour Diana for years. Their relationship develops despite cultural differences and family expectations. CSK must balance his feelings for Diana with his traditional Telugu family's conservative values.

From Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha on Netflix to Bobby Deol's Bandar on ZEE5 and the Michael Jackson biopic Michael on JioHotstar, viewers have plenty of options.

The final weekend of August brings a wide range of new films and shows to major OTT platforms , spanning action, romance, crime thrillers, biographical dramas, and documentaries.

Newton's 3rd Law

Sumanth plays police officer Vasudev, who investigates the suspicious death of a young man named Vinay. What initially appears to be a straightforward case turns into a complicated investigation after the post-mortem reveals that Vinay was murdered. As Vasudev questions those close to the victim, hidden secrets and connections to a wanted criminal begin to emerge.

Part Timers

The series follows two young women who live together while dealing with financial struggles, part-time jobs and the challenges of everyday life. Despite their contrasting personalities, they share the ambition of building a start-up. Their attempts to establish the business lead to workplace mishaps, chaotic encounters and situations that test their friendship.

I, Nobody

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Rajeevan, an ordinary government employee whose life changes dramatically when he becomes trapped inside a bank during a ₹17-crore robbery. After the robbers die, Rajeevan finds himself treated as a suspect. With his family also drawn into the crisis and his daughter later kidnapped, he must uncover the truth and protect those close to him.

Lurk

Set in Kerala's dense forests, Lurk explores the growing conflict between humans and wildlife. Villagers face attacks from wild animals, while those exploiting forest resources create another threat. The survival thriller examines the struggle between humans and animals while raising questions about environmental disruption, exploitation and who the real predator is.

Alpha

Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha is an action spy thriller set within the YRF Spy Universe. The story follows an elite assassin who, after surviving military experiments in childhood, hunts those responsible while confronting a hidden part of her own past.

Babita Singh Reporting

The investigative drama follows Babita Singh, an underestimated police officer who finds herself caught between investigating the murder of a childhood friend and dealing with hidden problems in her own marriage. The film combines a murder mystery with Babita's personal and emotional journey.

Bandar

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad and Sapna Pabbi. The film follows a fading actor whose life changes after he faces a serious accusation. As public judgment and the legal system close in, he is forced to confront questions surrounding truth, accountability and justice.

Michael

The biographical musical drama chronicles Michael Jackson's life and career, beginning with his early years as a member of the Jackson 5 and following his rise to global stardom. Jaafar Jackson portrays his uncle Michael Jackson in the film, which explores the singer's journey through the music industry.

The Last Sunrise

Based on Anna Todd's novel, The Last Sunrise follows Ry, a college student with a chronic illness, as she travels to Mallorca with her mother. There, she unexpectedly falls for Julián, a local fisherman. As their relationship grows, Ry's worsening condition, family secrets and a dispute involving Julián's family threaten their summer romance.

The Last Salute

The Last Salute is a military documentary chronicling the final chapter of the MiG-21 in the Indian Air Force. It tells the story through the experiences of generations of fighter pilots who flew the iconic aircraft and reflects on its long association with India's military aviation history.

Chumbak

Chumbak follows the lives of five families living in the same urban neighbourhood. As their everyday lives become increasingly intertwined, ordinary situations, family dynamics, misunderstandings and unexpected incidents create a warm and humorous story about neighbours who gradually become like one big family.

OTT RELEASES THIS WEEKEND Movies OTT RElease date ott platform Anbe Diana August 28 Anbe Diana Newton's 3rd Law August 27 ETv Win Part Timers August 28 JioHotstar I, Nobody August 25 JioHotstar Lurk August 26 SunNXT Alpha August 28 Netflix Babita Singh Reporting August 28 Prime Video Bandar August 28 ZEE5 Michael August 28 JioHotstar The Last Sunrise August 26 Prime Video The Last Salute August 28 Netflix Chumbak August 28 Netflix

With action-packed spy drama, crime thrillers, romance, comedy, biographical cinema and military documentaries arriving across platforms, this weekend offers something for audiences across languages and genres.