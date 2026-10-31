Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film Baththa is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film combines gangster drama, comedy and emotional storytelling.

From Tamil films and Telugu entertainers to Malayalam family dramas and international thrillers, viewers have several new titles to explore this weekend.

The final week of October 2026 brings a fresh lineup of movies and web series to popular OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and JioHotstar.

The story follows a young boy who accidentally traps a feared gangster inside a school toilet. The unusual situation becomes an unexpected encounter that reveals the gangster's vulnerabilities and explores themes of fear, masculinity, and human connection.

The film also features Sai Prithviraj and Lijomol Jose in important roles. Viewers can watch it on Netflix following its theatrical release earlier in October.

2. Sigma

Sigma, directed by Jason Sanjay, the film stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah and Raju Sundaram.

The action-crime drama follows a daring treasure hunter who faces dangerous traps and unreliable allies as he pursues his objectives. The story combines action, adventure and crime elements, with the protagonist relying on his intelligence and courage to navigate challenging situations.

The film's digital premiere allows audiences to watch it at home, with multiple Indian-language options listed for the release.

3. Immortal

Tamil film Immortal, starring G. V. Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, arrives on SonyLIV this week.

Directed by Mariyappan Chinna, the film blends romance, horror and thriller elements. The story follows a man caught up in a series of mysterious deaths, forcing him to confront unsettling revelations that could change his life.

T. M. Karthik also features in the cast. The film's combination of romantic drama and supernatural mystery makes it an option for viewers looking for something different from conventional commercial entertainers.

4. Dark Heaven

Dark Heaven is a Tamil mystery thriller directed by S. Balaaji. The film stars Sidhu Sid, Tharsika Navaratnaraja, Riythvika and Nizhalgal Ravi.

The story is set in the village of Mekkarai, where a disturbing pattern of deaths is believed to occur every seven years.

A newly appointed police inspector begins investigating the mysterious incidents and gradually uncovers a case filled with unanswered questions.

5. Love Always

Love Always is a romantic series directed by Madhumitha. The cast includes Gouri Kishan, Ramzan, Jayaprakash and Jayasudha.

The series explores romance and relationships through a contemporary love story.

It is also reported to be an adaptation of the Korean webtoon Here We Go Again, bringing a familiar relationship-focused premise to Indian audiences.

6. Don't Trouble the Trouble

Don't Trouble the Trouble is a fantasy drama featuring Fahadh Faasil, Ssara Palekar and Saurabh Sachdeva.

Directed by Shashank Yeleti, the film follows Suri, a magician who accidentally makes a young girl disappear while performing a spell. He soon discovers the girl is a genie who can grant wishes.

What follows is a fantasy-driven story in which supernatural abilities and unexpected consequences create trouble for the people involved.

The film combines magical elements with drama and action, offering a different kind of story for audiences seeking fantasy entertainment.

7. Comrade Kalyan

Telugu film Comrade Kalyan, starring Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Janakiram Marella, the film is set in a village near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, where Naxalite activity forms part of the local backdrop.

The story centres on a theatre owner who struggles to keep his old cinema running. As he becomes involved with a political movement and kidnaps a leader, his actions trigger a chain of events that changes his circumstances.

The film blends political themes, drama, and action, making it a strong option for viewers who enjoy stories set against a complex social backdrop.

8. Avaraachan & Sons

Malayalam family entertainer Avaraachan & Sons stars Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Vinay Forrt, Grace Antony and Johny Antony.

Directed by Thamby, the film follows Avaraachan, a widower whose carefree lifestyle and drinking habits repeatedly create problems for his two grown-up sons.

After a confrontation forces him to leave his hometown, Avaraachan begins an unexpected journey that allows him to reflect on his decisions and relationships. The story explores family tensions, personal growth and reconciliation.

9. Mirzapur: The Movie

The Mirzapur franchise expands with Mirzapur: The Movie, bringing its familiar crime-driven world to the big screen and digital audiences.

The story centres on the continuing struggle for power in Mirzapur. Old rivalries return as new threats emerge, forcing key characters to navigate shifting loyalties and dangerous confrontations.

The film features familiar franchise characters, including those played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma. Fans of the series can look forward to another chapter involving crime, ambition and the fight for control.

10. Akka

Akka is a crime drama series starring Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte and Tanvi Azmi.

Set in a fictional South Indian kingdom in the 1980s, the series follows a powerful, female-led world threatened by rebellion. Keerthy Suresh plays Bhavani, a matriarch whose authority and legacy face a major challenge from Rudra, a rebellious figure portrayed by Radhika Apte.

The series explores power, rivalry, ambition and the struggle to protect an established empire. Its period setting and crime-driven storyline distinguish it from conventional contemporary dramas.

11. Verity

Verity is a psychological thriller based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel.

The story follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, who receives an unusual opportunity to complete a successful book series after its original author, Verity Crawford, can no longer continue working.

While staying at the Crawford residence to examine the author's notes, Lowen discovers a disturbing manuscript that raises questions about Verity's past, her family and the events surrounding her condition.

As Lowen investigates further, the boundaries between truth, fiction and deception begin to blur.

12. Obsession

The supernatural horror film Obsession is another notable addition to this week's streaming lineup.

Written and directed by Curry Barker, the film stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette. It follows Bear, a young man who wants his childhood friend Nikki to return his feelings.

He turns to a mysterious supernatural object known as the One Wish Willow, hoping to make Nikki fall in love with him. However, the wish produces disturbing consequences as her affection develops into something increasingly dangerous.

13. Apocalypse Z: New World

Apocalypse Z: New World is listed among the international releases arriving on Prime Video this week.

The title suggests a post-apocalyptic setting, making it a potential fit for viewers interested in survival stories and dystopian entertainment.

However, detailed plot information and the exact relationship between this title and other entries in the Apocalypse Z franchise should be checked against the Prime Video listing before publication.

OTT Releases this Week movies ott release date ott platform Baththa October 29 Netflix Sigma October 30 Netflix Immortal October 30 SonyLIV Dark Heaven October 30 Prime Video/ Aha Tamil Love Always October 30 JioHotstar Don't Trouble the Trouble October 30 Netflix Comrade Kalyan October 30 Prime Video Avaraachan & Sons October 30 Netflix Mirzapur: The Movie October 30 Prime Video Akka October 30 Netflix Verity October 27 Prime Video Rent Obsession October 30 JioHotstar Apocalypse Z: New World October 30 Prime Video

This week's OTT lineup offers a mix of regional cinema, crime dramas, romance, supernatural horror and international thrillers.