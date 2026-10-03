Starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, Pooja Meri Jaan is a crime drama centred on Pooja, whose life takes a dark turn after a troubled relationship ends in tragedy. She faces allegations and legal trouble as her lawyer tries to uncover what really happened.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju headline this Malayalam romantic comedy directed by Girish A D. The story follows Justin, a bachelor and caterer, and Ashley, who moves into the neighbourhood with her family. Their growing romance leads to plenty of family drama and amusing complications.

Ohh My Dog

Pankaj Tripathi stars in this mystery drama involving two parallel stories. A young girl searches for her missing dog, while a loyal dog sets out to find its kidnapped owner. Their journeys eventually reveal a connection to a larger criminal operation.

Sardar 2

Karthi returns as Agent Sardar in this spy thriller. A forgotten mission resurfaces, pulling him back into a dangerous world of espionage, deception and betrayal. With national security at stake, Sardar faces old secrets and new enemies in another high-stakes mission.

Romanchakam

This Telugu romantic comedy follows an entrepreneur who hopes to make money through romance but unexpectedly falls in love himself. When the woman he likes blocks him on social media, he tries to win her back, leading to an entertaining romantic chase.

Love

Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das lead this Tamil romantic series about two rival dating-app founders with very different ideas about love. Tara believes in compatibility, while Matthew believes in chemistry. A 60-day challenge puts their theories and their own feelings to the test.

The Last First: Winter K2

This documentary follows the dangerous 2021 attempt to become the first team to summit K2 during winter. The expedition involving John Snorri Sigurjónsson and Pakistani climbers Ali and Sajid Sadpara becomes a story of ambition, rivalry, risk and tragedy.

Doing Life

Tyler Perry's emotional drama follows a single mother and a reformed ex-convict who form an unexpected bond through letters. Their relationship becomes a journey of redemption, hope and love despite the obstacles created by their difficult pasts.

Evil Dead Burn

The latest entry in the Evil Dead franchise follows a woman who seeks comfort with her in-laws after losing her husband. What begins as a family gathering at a secluded house quickly turns terrifying when the family is transformed into Deadites.

War

War is a high-stakes drama revolving around a bitter divorce between a famous actress and her billionaire husband. As their separation becomes a public spectacle, rival law firms enter the battle, turning their personal conflict into an intense legal and media war.