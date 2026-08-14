Set during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film follows hospital staff caught in the middle of the crisis at Cama and Albless Hospital. Kangana Ranaut plays a nurse who, along with her colleagues, risks her life to protect patients from the attackers. The story highlights the courage and sacrifice of healthcare workers who continued to serve patients during one of Mumbai's darkest nights.

Kunal and Diya are a long-term couple who have been living together for years without rushing into marriage. During a trip to Sicily, they meet Diya's old friend Ally, whose arrival changes the dynamics of their relationship. When Diya asks Ally to test Kunal's loyalty, the plan backfires as emotions become complicated and a love triangle develops.

The major OTT releases to watch this week , from romantic dramas and action thrillers to reality shows and emotional family stories, the latest lineup has something for different kinds of viewers.

Don't Say Good Luck

Sophie, a shy high-school theatre student, gets the opportunity to play the lead in her school's musical. As she prepares for the performance, she is also forced to deal with her mother's serious illness. The film follows Sophie's journey through teenage ambitions, family struggles and the emotional challenges that come with growing up.

Reacher Season 4

Jack Reacher becomes involved in a dangerous mystery after encountering a troubled woman on a Philadelphia subway. His investigation leads him towards a conspiracy involving a missing person, a mysterious drive and powerful forces trying to keep the truth hidden. Based on Lee Child's Gone Tomorrow, the new season combines Reacher's investigation with intense action and political intrigue.

Kattalan

The Malayalam action thriller follows Aanakolli, who is drawn into a dangerous conflict and forced into a fight for survival. Antony Varghese and Sunil headline the film, which expands the world of the Mikhael Extended Universe. The story blends action, suspense and personal conflicts as the protagonist faces increasingly dangerous challenges.

The Traitors Season 2

Karan Johar returns as host as a new group of contestants enters a palace for a game built around trust, deception and betrayal. The contestants must form alliances as they try to identify the secret Traitors working against the rest of the group. With celebrities including Munawar Faruqui and Mallika Sherawat joining the lineup, the second season promises new strategies, betrayals and dramatic twists.

Heartin

Heartin follows a couple whose relationship takes an unexpected turn when an ex-girlfriend enters their lives. What begins as an ordinary relationship soon becomes complicated as old emotions and new circumstances come into play. The Tamil comedy-drama explores love, relationships and the unpredictable situations that fate can create.

OTT Releases this weekend Movies ott release date ott platform Cocktail 2 August 14 Netflix Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata August 14 ZEE5 Don't Say Good Luck August 14 Netflix Reacher Season 4 August 12 Prime Video Kattalan August 13 Manoramamax The Traitors Season 2 August 13 Prime Video Heartin August 14 Prime Video

With romance, action, emotional drama and reality entertainment arriving across major OTT platforms, this week's lineup offers plenty of options for viewers looking for something new to stream.