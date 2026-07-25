OTT Releases This Week: Con City, Pallichattambi & Balan: The Boy

Pallichattambi: The Origin explores the early life and journey of a legendary character, focusing on his struggles, challenges, and transformation. The film blends drama and emotional storytelling while revealing the origins behind the central figure's identity and legacy.

Check the latest arrivals on OTT services such as Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 for several new titles for weekend entertainment.

Streaming platforms are adding a fresh collection of movies this week, offering viewers a variety of genres including drama, thriller, fantasy, comedy, and emotional stories.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a school-based drama that highlights the experiences of students, teachers, and the challenges within the education system. The film explores themes of childhood, ambition, friendships, and the impact of learning environments on young minds.

Musafir Cafe

Musafir Cafe follows the journey of individuals brought together through unexpected circumstances. The story explores relationships, personal struggles, and emotional connections formed during a journey that changes the lives of its characters.

72 Hours

72 Hours is a thriller centred around a race against time. The story follows characters facing a critical situation where they must make crucial decisions within a limited timeframe while dealing with danger, pressure, and unexpected twists.

Los Creyentes

Los Creyentes explores themes of belief, mystery, and human relationships. The film follows characters caught between faith, secrets, and personal conflicts as they uncover hidden truths that challenge their understanding of reality.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is a comedy adventure that follows an ordinary character thrown into an extraordinary situation. The film combines humour, fantasy, and adventure as Stuart attempts to prevent a major threat despite facing constant failures.

Con City

Con City revolves around deception, scams, and crime, following characters involved in a world of manipulation and clever schemes. The story explores how ambition and greed drive people into dangerous situations.

Ego Raman

Ego Raman follows the life of Raman, whose personality, ambitions, and personal conflicts shape his journey. The film explores themes of ego, relationships, and self-discovery through an emotional narrative.

Masters of the Universe

Masters of the Universe follows the iconic hero He-Man as he battles powerful enemies threatening the world of Eternia. The fantasy adventure focuses on courage, power, friendship, and the struggle between good and evil.

Balan: The Boy

Balan: The Boy tells the emotional story of a young boy navigating childhood challenges and personal struggles. The film explores innocence, family bonds, dreams, and the experiences that shape a child's journey into adulthood.