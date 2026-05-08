Lukkhe - Lukkhe is an 8-episode musical action-drama series released on Amazon Prime Video in May 2026, set in Chandigarh's high-stakes rap scene. a former hockey player who turns informant and goes undercover to expose a drug network run by rapper MC Badnaam. At the same time, a police investigation led by Raashii adds more tension to the story.

Dacoit - An Indian Telugu-Hindi bilingual action romantic drama starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, released on April 10, 2026. A gripping action drama that follows a bold, intense story filled with crime, emotion, and revenge.

This week brings a fresh lineup of movies and web series across major OTT platforms, including Prime Video, Netflix and JioHotstar. From action thrillers and crime dramas to romantic entertainers and regional films, viewers have several new titles to stream between May 4 and May 8.

Citadel Season 2 - Citadel Season 2 is a seven-episode, fast-paced spy thriller that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 6, 2026, with all episodes dropping at once for a full binge-watch experience. The spy thriller series returns with more action, secrets and global espionage.

Lord of the Flies - A survival drama based on the classic story of young boys stranded on an island, where fear and power slowly take control.

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek - A dark crime thriller that brings a new mystery involving murder, suspense and investigation.

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) - The story follows a man with traditional views who falls in love with an influencer whose "love meter" is deemed incompatible by the app. A romantic entertainer with a fresh concept, emotions and youthful appeal.

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros - A fun-filled Malayalam comedy drama about friendship, youth and the struggles of growing up. This film is a sequel to the 2024 hit, focusing on the lives of four friends - Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayakan, as they navigate the transition from adolescence to adulthood. Directed by Savin S. A. and written by Vipin Das, the film is praised for its emotional depth, relatable humor, and performances.

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam - A Malayalam dark comedy revolving around family, secrets and unexpected chaos.

My Dearest Assassin - A Thai action-romance thriller on Netflix that follows Lhan, a woman with a rare blood type, hunted by a ruthless killer. After her parents are murdered, she is raised by House 89, a secret assassin family, and falls in love with their protector, Pran. A romantic action thriller about love, danger and survival.

Legends - A crime drama inspired by undercover operations, gangs and dangerous investigations.

OTT Releases this week - March 4 to 8 Movie Release date ott platform Dacoit May 8 Prime Video Lukkhe May 8 Prime Video Citadel Season 2 May 6 Prime Video Lord of the Flies May 4 Netflix The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek May 7 Netflix Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) May 6 Prime Video Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros May 8 JioHotstar Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam May 8 Netflix My Dearest Assassin May 7 Netflix Legends May 7 Netflix

Overall, this week's OTT releases offer a good mix of thrill, comedy, action and drama. Whether viewers are looking for a spy thriller, crime mystery, romantic action film or regional comedy drama, there is something new to watch on every major platform.