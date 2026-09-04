R Madhavan plays legendary Indian inventor G.D. Naidu in this biographical drama. The film focuses on the challenges Naidu faced while pursuing his inventions. His journey unfolds against the backdrop of colonial-era restrictions and opposition. The story highlights his determination to overcome obstacles and establish himself as an innovator.

Lokesh Kanagaraj plays Devadas, a man caught in a violent world of crime and revenge. His life changes after he becomes involved with Chandra, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. The story combines romance, betrayal, personal loss and intense action. Devadas must confront his past and the dangerous forces closing in on him.

The first weekend of September brings a diverse mix of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi movies and series to major OTT platforms.

Arulvaan

Arulnithi plays Muthuvel, a determined district collector who takes up a social cause. The story centres on a tribal girl's struggle to get an education in the Western Ghats. Muthuvel works to help her gain access to education despite several obstacles. His efforts gradually expand into a larger fight for educational access for the forest community.

The Court

The series follows Yazhini, a young lawyer with a stammer who dreams of making a name for herself in court. She has always lived under the shadow of her celebrated father, Raj Sekar. Her biggest challenge comes when she finds herself fighting him in court. Yazhini must overcome self-doubt and social prejudice while pursuing justice.

Korean Kanakaraju

Varun Tej plays Kanakaraju, a carefree young man whose life takes a supernatural turn. A mysterious vessel from Korea brings a spirit that eventually possesses him. Kanakaraju must deal with his strange new identity while protecting his loved ones. He also sets out to uncover the truth behind the Korean spirit and its unfinished business.

Jagamae Sangeetham

The series follows Balu, a young Carnatic music prodigy carrying the weight of his family's legacy. His grandfather Shastri is determined to make him a worthy successor. Financial struggles and the return of his uncle Thyagaraju bring old family conflicts back to the surface. An unexpected musical partnership forces Balu to rethink tradition, family and his own ambitions.

Ananthan Kaadu

Arya stars as Vetrivel Kumaran in this Malayalam-Tamil action thriller.

Set in 1990s Kerala, the story unfolds against a politically volatile backdrop. A group of men become caught in a dangerous web of violence, survival and power struggles. The film combines crime, politics and intense action as the characters fight to survive.

Gandhari

Taapsee Pannu plays Bani, a mother whose daughter is abducted under mysterious circumstances. Determined to find her child, Bani begins investigating the people behind the kidnapping. Her search takes her into a dangerous criminal network involved in child trafficking. She risks everything to rescue her daughter and bring those responsible to justice.

Dhamaal 4

The Dhamaal gang returns for another chaotic treasure-hunting adventure. A hidden fortune sends the characters on a wild race filled with betrayals and hilarious mishaps. Their journey brings them face-to-face with dangerous obstacles, criminals and unexpected challenges.

The comedy follows their desperate attempts to reach the treasure before their rivals do.

Unmadham

Kunchacko Boban plays a police constable who reopens a long-forgotten case. His investigation gradually uncovers disturbing clues surrounding the mysterious incident. As strange events begin to unfold, he starts questioning whether supernatural forces are involved. The investigation blurs the boundary between reality and delusion as he searches for the truth.