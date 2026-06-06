Entertainment

OTT Releases This Week: From Dhurandhar, 29, Patriot, to Office Romance, Here's What to Watch

The first week of June brings an exciting mix of OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Sun NXT. From action thrillers and crime dramas to romance and historical epics, viewers can choose from a wide range of fresh titles premiering this week.

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Vignesh Subbaian
·2 min read
OTT releases this weekend
OTT Release this week June 3 - June 7

The first week of June brings a packed slate of OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Sun NXT. From action thrillers and crime dramas to romance and historical sagas, viewers have plenty of options to stream this week.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

An action-packed revenge drama that follows a protagonist determined to settle old scores while navigating dangerous enemies and unexpected twists.

Maa Behen

A family drama exploring sibling relationships, emotional conflicts and the bonds that hold a family together through difficult times.

Office Romance

A light-hearted romantic comedy centered on workplace relationships, awkward encounters and the challenges of balancing love and career.

The Pyramid Scheme

A suspenseful thriller that delves into a complex financial scam, exposing greed, deception and the consequences of chasing quick wealth.

Brown

A gritty crime drama that follows an investigation into a series of dark and mysterious events, blending suspense with psychological intrigue.

Patriot

An action thriller centred on duty, sacrifice, and national security, in which the protagonist faces high-stakes challenges.

The Marked Woman

A gripping drama about a woman forced to confront dangerous secrets and life-changing decisions in her fight for survival.

KD: The Devil

A high-octane action entertainer featuring crime, power struggles and a larger-than-life protagonist caught in a world of violence.

Carmeni Selvam

A drama that explores personal struggles, relationships and the choices that shape the lives of its central characters.

29

The film explores the emotional struggles and identity crisis of a man nearing his 30s. A romantic-driven drama that follows unexpected events surrounding a pivotal date, unravelling the character's potential.

The Rise of Ashoka

A historical drama chronicling the rise of Emperor Ashoka, tracing his journey from ambitious ruler to one of India's most influential leaders.

OTT RELEASES FROM JUNE 3 to JUNE 7
Movie/SeriesOTT platformott release date
Dhurandhar: The RevengeNetflix/JioHotstarJune 4
Maa BehenNetflixJune 4
Office RomanceNetflixJune 5
The Pyramid SchemeAmazon Prime VideoJune 5
BrownZEE5 June 5
PatriotZEE5June 5
The Marked WomanNetflixJune 5
KD: The DevilZEE 5June 5
Carmeni SelvamAmazon Prime VideoJune 3
29NetflixJune 5
The Rise of AshokaSunNXTJune 5

With a diverse mix of genres arriving across major streaming platforms, this week's OTT lineup offers something for every kind of viewer, whether you're in the mood for action, romance, crime or historical drama.

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Written by

Vignesh Subbaian

Vignesh is a writer with a keen interest in world cinema and storytelling across cultures. He follows global film trends and explores how films reflect society and evolving narratives. Known for his clear and engaging writing style, he focuses on context and insight while maintaining factual clarity. Through his articles, Vignesh aims to provide readers with thoughtful perspectives and credible storytelling. Through his contributions, he aims to offer informed perspectives while maintaining credibility, originality, and thoughtful analysis.

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