A family drama exploring sibling relationships, emotional conflicts and the bonds that hold a family together through difficult times.

An action-packed revenge drama that follows a protagonist determined to settle old scores while navigating dangerous enemies and unexpected twists.

The first week of June brings a packed slate of OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Sun NXT. From action thrillers and crime dramas to romance and historical sagas, viewers have plenty of options to stream this week.

Office Romance

A light-hearted romantic comedy centered on workplace relationships, awkward encounters and the challenges of balancing love and career.

The Pyramid Scheme

A suspenseful thriller that delves into a complex financial scam, exposing greed, deception and the consequences of chasing quick wealth.

Brown

A gritty crime drama that follows an investigation into a series of dark and mysterious events, blending suspense with psychological intrigue.

Patriot

An action thriller centred on duty, sacrifice, and national security, in which the protagonist faces high-stakes challenges.

The Marked Woman

A gripping drama about a woman forced to confront dangerous secrets and life-changing decisions in her fight for survival.

KD: The Devil

A high-octane action entertainer featuring crime, power struggles and a larger-than-life protagonist caught in a world of violence.

Carmeni Selvam

A drama that explores personal struggles, relationships and the choices that shape the lives of its central characters.

29

The film explores the emotional struggles and identity crisis of a man nearing his 30s. A romantic-driven drama that follows unexpected events surrounding a pivotal date, unravelling the character's potential.

The Rise of Ashoka

A historical drama chronicling the rise of Emperor Ashoka, tracing his journey from ambitious ruler to one of India's most influential leaders.

OTT RELEASES FROM JUNE 3 to JUNE 7 Movie/Series OTT platform ott release date Dhurandhar: The Revenge Netflix/JioHotstar June 4 Maa Behen Netflix June 4 Office Romance Netflix June 5 The Pyramid Scheme Amazon Prime Video June 5 Brown ZEE5 June 5 Patriot ZEE5 June 5 The Marked Woman Netflix June 5 KD: The Devil ZEE 5 June 5 Carmeni Selvam Amazon Prime Video June 3 29 Netflix June 5 The Rise of Ashoka SunNXT June 5

With a diverse mix of genres arriving across major streaming platforms, this week's OTT lineup offers something for every kind of viewer, whether you're in the mood for action, romance, crime or historical drama.