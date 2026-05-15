An action-packed revenge thriller centred on betrayal, justice, and redemption. The protagonist embarks on a dangerous mission against powerful enemies after a personal tragedy changes everything, leading to intense confrontations and high-stakes drama.

From Dhurandhar 2, Kaalidas 2, and Inspector Avinash Season 2 to documentaries like Untold UK: Jamie Vardy, several new titles are arriving on Netflix, JioHotstar, and Prime Video.

OTT platforms are bringing a fresh lineup of movies, documentaries, and web series this week, offering viewers a mix of action, drama, thrillers, and real-life stories.

Project Hail Mary

A gripping sci-fi survival drama based on Andy Weir's bestselling novel. The story follows a lone astronaut who wakes up in space with no memory of his mission, only to discover he is humanity's last hope to stop a catastrophic threat that could wipe out life on Earth.

Kaalidas 2

The sequel to the crime thriller Kaalidas continues the journey of a determined police officer investigating a new and dangerous case. As mysteries deepen and unexpected twists unfold, the film blends crime, suspense, and emotional drama while keeping viewers guessing until the end.

Untold UK: Jamie Vardy

This sports documentary tells the inspiring real-life story of footballer Jamie Vardy, who rose from non-league football to becoming one of the Premier League's biggest stars. It explores his struggles, career-defining moments, and the determination that helped him beat the odds.

Oru Surooha Saahacharyathil

A Malayalam mystery drama set against unusual and mysterious circumstances. The story revolves around unexpected events that slowly unravel hidden truths, blending suspense, drama, and emotional conflict as characters navigate a tense, unpredictable situation.

Roosters Season 2

The second season of the comedy-drama series returns with more personal conflicts, humour, and emotional moments. As relationships evolve and new challenges emerge, the characters must navigate life's complexities while balancing friendships, ambitions, and responsibilities.

Soulmate

An emotional drama exploring love, friendship, separation, and personal growth. The story follows two people whose lives remain deeply connected over time, showing how bonds evolve despite unexpected life turns.

Exam: The System Exposed

A thought-provoking drama/documentary exploring the pressures and flaws within competitive examinations and the education system. It highlights the emotional burden on students, institutional failures, and the challenges faced by aspirants in high-pressure environments.

Inspector Avinash Season 2

The crime-action series returns with Inspector Avinash taking on more dangerous criminals and complex investigations. Inspired by real-life law enforcement stories, the new season promises intense action, suspense, and gripping police drama.

Kartavya

A drama focused on duty, sacrifice, and moral dilemmas. The story follows individuals facing difficult choices between personal emotions and responsibilities, highlighting themes of justice, loyalty, and determination.

From Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Kaalidas 2 and Inspector Avinash Season 2 to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, OTT platforms are packed with fresh releases this week. Here's the complete list of movies and series streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar, and Prime Video from May 11 to May 15.