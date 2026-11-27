Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Jaideep Ahlawat, the crime thriller continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Their past continues to haunt them as a Crime Branch investigation threatens to uncover the truth behind the murder case. Vijay must once again find a way to protect his family and keep their secrets hidden.

Starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Srinidhi Shetty, and Nara Rohith, this Telugu action-comedy follows Chittibabu, an ordinary family man whose life changes after winning a Rs 100 crore lottery. His sudden financial success attracts unwanted attention, putting his family in danger. The story follows their efforts to protect themselves from criminals targeting their newfound wealth.

Movie and web series enthusiasts have several new titles to explore on OTT platforms this week . Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and Sun NXT are among the streaming platforms offering new content.

The Child

This Spanish drama explores grief and family relationships following a devastating gas explosion that kills a child. The story focuses on the mother and grandfather as they struggle to deal with the tragedy and its emotional consequences.

Garividi Lakshmi

The Telugu musical biographical drama stars Anandhi in the lead role. It follows an aspiring filmmaker who travels to Garividi village to document the life of Reddy Vijaya Lakshmi, a renowned Burra Katha artist from North Andhra. His search for information about her forgotten life becomes challenging as he struggles to find people willing to share her story.

Enemy of the Smuggler

This Tamil crime drama draws inspiration from real customs investigations. The story follows officers working to dismantle organised smuggling networks operating through coastal routes and airports. Their investigation into a drug consignment exposes a larger criminal operation involving betrayal and dangerous connections.

Sathyameva

The Malayalam drama stars Rony David Raj and follows Rajaram, a once-successful professional who continues to struggle with a failure from his past. An opportunity to search for a woman who disappeared 20 years earlier gives him a chance to rebuild his confidence. However, the investigation gradually reveals a complicated web of deceit.

Hanuman Ansh

This Hindi devotional drama follows a young boy who turns towards faith and spirituality after experiencing a devastating personal loss. His search for answers about God, life and death eventually leads him towards a spiritual journey connected to Neem Karoli Baba. The film is also expected to be available in other regional languages on Netflix.

Corporate Love Story

The Kannada romantic drama revolves around two colleagues working at a struggling Bengaluru-based dating app startup. Their contrasting personalities and workplace disagreements initially make their relationship difficult. However, demanding deadlines, late-night office sessions, and professional challenges gradually bring them closer.

Octopus

Starring Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, Sidhu Kumaresan and Vinoth Kishan, this Tamil mystery thriller follows a newly married couple whose happiness is disrupted when the wife mysteriously disappears. As people in their neighbourhood search for her, hidden secrets and unexpected truths come to light.

Dhaai Chaal

This Hindi political thriller is set against the backdrop of college student elections. The story follows three childhood friends who join a college in Jaipur, where student politics becomes increasingly complicated. As one of them gets involved in student union elections, they discover how political interests and outside influence can affect the electoral process.