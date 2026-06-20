Entertainment

OTT Releases This Week: From Drishyam 3 to Athiradi, Here's What to Watch

This week's OTT releases include Kenatha Kanom, Drishyam 3, Athiradi, Save the Tigers S3, Aashaan, and Mareechika, alongside Your Fault London, I Will Find You, Oasis, and Voicemails for Isabelle. The lineup offers thrillers, action, romance, comedy, and drama across major streaming Platforms

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Vignesh Subbaian
·2 min read
OTT releases this week
OTT Releases this weekend

Streaming platforms are bringing a diverse mix of thrillers, dramas, action entertainers, and web series this week. Here's a look at the major OTT releases arriving between June 16 and June 19.

Kenatha Kanom

A suspense thriller centered on a mysterious disappearance that unravels dark secrets and hidden connections. The story follows a gripping investigation filled with unexpected twists.

Drishyam 3

Georgekutty faces fresh challenges as a new investigation threatens to expose the secrets he has carefully protected for years. The crime thriller continues the family's tense battle for survival.

Athiradi

An action-packed entertainer that follows a fearless protagonist as they confront powerful enemies. The film blends intense action sequences with emotional family drama.

Save the Tigers Season 3

The popular comedy-drama series returns with more hilarious misadventures involving three married friends. New challenges and misunderstandings lead to plenty of laughter and chaos.

Aashaan

This emotional drama explores relationships, personal struggles, and redemption. The story follows a man whose life takes an unexpected turn after a series of life-changing events.

Mareechika

A psychological thriller that blurs the line between reality and illusion. As mysterious incidents unfold, the protagonist is forced to confront hidden truths.

Your Fault London

A romantic drama following two young individuals as they navigate love, trust, and personal challenges. Their relationship faces new obstacles that test their bond.

I Will Find You

Based on a gripping mystery, the series follows a man determined to uncover the truth behind a shocking crime. His search leads him into a dangerous world of secrets and betrayal.

Oasis

Set against the backdrop of friendship, ambition, and romance, the drama follows the lives of young people facing life's toughest challenges. Their choices shape their future in unexpected ways.

Voicemails for Isabelle

A heartfelt drama that unfolds through a series of voice messages, revealing emotions, memories, and unresolved relationships. The story explores love, loss, and second chances.

OTT Releases this week
MovieOTT PLATFORMott release date
Kenatha KanomJioHotstarJune 16
Drishyam 3Prime VideoJune 18
AthiradiSonyLIVJune 19
Save the Tigers Season 3JioHotstarJune 19
AashaanSunNXTJune 19
MareechikaPrime VideoJune 19
Your Fault LondonPrime VideoJune 17
I Will Find YouNetflixJune 18
OasisNetflixJune 19
Voicemails for IsabelleNetflixJune 19

With a mix of thrillers, action dramas, romance, and comedy, this week's OTT lineup offers something for every kind of viewer.

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Written by

Vignesh Subbaian

Vignesh is a writer with a keen interest in world cinema and storytelling across cultures. He follows global film trends and explores how films reflect society and evolving narratives. Known for his clear and engaging writing style, he focuses on context and insight while maintaining factual clarity. Through his articles, Vignesh aims to provide readers with thoughtful perspectives and credible storytelling. Through his contributions, he aims to offer informed perspectives while maintaining credibility, originality, and thoughtful analysis.

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