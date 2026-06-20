Georgekutty faces fresh challenges as a new investigation threatens to expose the secrets he has carefully protected for years. The crime thriller continues the family's tense battle for survival.

A suspense thriller centered on a mysterious disappearance that unravels dark secrets and hidden connections. The story follows a gripping investigation filled with unexpected twists.

Streaming platforms are bringing a diverse mix of thrillers, dramas, action entertainers, and web series this week. Here's a look at the major OTT releases arriving between June 16 and June 19.

Athiradi

An action-packed entertainer that follows a fearless protagonist as they confront powerful enemies. The film blends intense action sequences with emotional family drama.

Save the Tigers Season 3

The popular comedy-drama series returns with more hilarious misadventures involving three married friends. New challenges and misunderstandings lead to plenty of laughter and chaos.

Aashaan

This emotional drama explores relationships, personal struggles, and redemption. The story follows a man whose life takes an unexpected turn after a series of life-changing events.

Mareechika

A psychological thriller that blurs the line between reality and illusion. As mysterious incidents unfold, the protagonist is forced to confront hidden truths.

Your Fault London

A romantic drama following two young individuals as they navigate love, trust, and personal challenges. Their relationship faces new obstacles that test their bond.

I Will Find You

Based on a gripping mystery, the series follows a man determined to uncover the truth behind a shocking crime. His search leads him into a dangerous world of secrets and betrayal.

Oasis

Set against the backdrop of friendship, ambition, and romance, the drama follows the lives of young people facing life's toughest challenges. Their choices shape their future in unexpected ways.

Voicemails for Isabelle

A heartfelt drama that unfolds through a series of voice messages, revealing emotions, memories, and unresolved relationships. The story explores love, loss, and second chances.

OTT Releases this week Movie OTT PLATFORM ott release date Kenatha Kanom JioHotstar June 16 Drishyam 3 Prime Video June 18 Athiradi SonyLIV June 19 Save the Tigers Season 3 JioHotstar June 19 Aashaan SunNXT June 19 Mareechika Prime Video June 19 Your Fault London Prime Video June 17 I Will Find You Netflix June 18 Oasis Netflix June 19 Voicemails for Isabelle Netflix June 19

With a mix of thrillers, action dramas, romance, and comedy, this week's OTT lineup offers something for every kind of viewer.