Lenin Pandiyan is a crime drama set around the riverbanks of Manamadurai in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district. The story revolves around an elderly couple who become entangled in the political interests surrounding illegal sand mining. As the investigation develops, the constable forms an unexpected bond with the couple and joins their fight against an entrenched political system.

Starring Karunas and Nimisha Sajayan, Enna Vilai is a social drama that follows a fisherman named Thavasi Muthu, who discovers a valuable gold pendant while collecting coins from the sea. His decision to hand over the ornament to the authorities leads to unexpected complications when he becomes embroiled in a legal battle over its ownership. As accusations threaten his family's peace and his reputation, he must fight to prove his innocence and challenge a powerful system.

The third week of October 2026 brings a diverse collection of movies, web series, documentaries and reality shows to OTT platforms . From Tamil dramas and Malayalam thrillers to Hollywood horror films and superhero series, viewers have plenty of options to explore this weekend.

DC

DC presents a crime drama centred on Devadas, a rebellious man who follows his own moral code while confronting corrupt forces. After intervening to protect a farmer's family, he becomes the target of a determined police unit. His personal life takes another turn when he encounters Chandra, a woman who resembles his lost love, Parvathy. As he tries to help Chandra escape her troubled past, Devadas must confront family secrets, betrayal and the people pursuing him.

The Traitors

Hosted by actor Teja Sajja, The Traitors Telugu is a reality competition built around trust, deception and strategy. Twenty celebrity contestants participate in challenges while attempting to identify the secret traitors among them. As alliances shift and suspicions grow, contestants must decide whom to trust and whom to eliminate. The competition tests their ability to read other players, form strategic partnerships and avoid being deceived.

It's a Medical Miracle

It's a Medical Miracle combines supernatural elements with comedy and suspense. The story follows Ruben, a young man who wakes up after spending two years in a coma and discovers that he can hear even the faintest sounds. He sets out to find Susanna, the nurse who sang to him while he was unconscious. However, his search draws him into a dangerous mystery involving a masked kidnapper. With help from Sooraj, Ruben must use his unusual ability to uncover the truth and protect Susanna.

Kappi Squad

Kappi Squad follows four young adults - Kiran, Pappi, Anu and Isha, who decide to turn their ambitions into reality by starting a cafe business. Although they begin with enthusiasm and shared dreams, financial difficulties, personal insecurities and wounded egos soon test their partnership. The comedy-drama explores friendship, entrepreneurship and the challenges of building a business while navigating the uncertainties of adulthood.

Aasha

Starring Urvashi and Joju George, Aasha is a psychological thriller about a widowed mother whose grief and suspicions begin to influence her decisions. After a road incident, Aasha confronts a truck driver named Jeemon and becomes convinced he is responsible for her daughter Anagha's accident. Her decision to hold him accountable escalates into a dangerous situation as she struggles to distinguish her assumptions from the truth.

Oru Anweshanathinte Thudakkam

This investigative thriller centres on Jeevan Thomas, a freelancer who mysteriously disappears days after his engagement. Six months later, his family seeks help from the authorities, prompting a special investigation led by Isaac Mammen under Shreya's supervision. As the officers follow a trail of clues across Kerala, the missing-person case grows increasingly complicated and leads them towards a powerful family in Kottayam.

VisionQuest

Marvel's VisionQuest follows Vision as he attempts to understand his identity, emotions and purpose after being rebuilt. As he tries to build a new life, he encounters a mysterious threat that forces him to go on the run. His journey brings him into contact with Thomas Shepard, a young boy whose identity may be connected to Vision's past. As Vision confronts Ultron's influence and searches for answers, the series explores artificial intelligence, identity, and the meaning of humanity.

Disclosure Day

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day is a science-fiction thriller about a government conspiracy involving extraterrestrial life. Emily Blunt plays a television weather presenter who discovers evidence that powerful authorities have concealed the existence of aliens on Earth. She teams up with a cybersecurity expert, played by Josh O'Connor, to uncover the truth. Their investigation puts them in danger as influential figures attempt to prevent the information from becoming public.

Tyson

Tyson is a four-part documentary series examining the life and career of boxing legend Mike Tyson. Through interviews with Tyson and people close to him, the series explores his difficult childhood in Brooklyn, his rise to international fame, and his journey to becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history. It also examines the controversies, personal struggles and consequences of fame that shaped his life beyond the boxing ring.

Evil Dead Burn

The latest instalment in the Evil Dead horror franchise centres on a family reunion that turns into a nightmare when a cursed book unleashes a demonic force. The supernatural entity begins possessing and terrorising those present, transforming what should have been a gathering into a desperate fight for survival. Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, the film features Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright and Hunter Doohan.