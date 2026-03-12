Here is a look at the major OTT releases arriving this week.

This week brings an exciting lineup of movies and web series across major OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Lionsgate Play. From popular sequels and reality shows to fresh dramas and web series, audiences have plenty of new content to stream this week.

Platform: Netflix

The live-action adaptation of the globally popular anime continues its journey in Season 2. Monkey D. Luffy and his crew set sail once again in search of the legendary treasure known as the One Piece, encountering new enemies, allies, and adventures along the way.

Made in Korea

Release Date: March 12

Platform: Netflix

Made in Korea is a Korean drama that explores ambition, identity, and personal struggles. Dreams often begin in the most unexpected places, in a childhood story, while idling away in a classroom, or in worlds far beyond home.

For Shenba, it was no different. In the midst of her everyday routine in a small town in Tamil Nadu, she held on to a simple, wholehearted dream: one day, she would travel to South Korea.

Love Is Blind: Sweden – Season 3

Release Date: March 12

Platform: Netflix

The hit reality dating show returns with its third Swedish season. Singles attempt to build emotional connections without meeting in person, testing whether love can truly grow without physical attraction.

That Night

Release Date: March 13

Platform: Netflix

That Night is a gripping suspense drama centred around a mysterious event that changes several lives forever. As secrets unfold, the story explores crime, relationships, and the consequences of one unforgettable night.

Couple Friendly

Release Date: March 13

Platform: Netflix

Couple Friendly is a romantic comedy drama that focuses on modern relationships and the challenges couples face in today's fast-paced lifestyle. With humorous moments and emotional twists, the film explores love, communication, and compatibility in contemporary relationships.

The Taj Story

Release Date: March 13

Platform: Lionsgate Play

This historical drama dives into the story behind the creation of the Taj Mahal, one of the world’s most iconic monuments. The series highlights royal politics, romance, and sacrifice during the Mughal era.

Zootopia 2

Release Date: March 13

Platform: JioHotstar

The beloved animated city of Zootopia returns with a new adventure. Police officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde team up again to solve a mysterious case that threatens the peace of their animal metropolis.

Aspirants – Season 3

Release Date: March 13

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The much-loved Indian series returns with a new season. Aspirants continue to follow UPSC candidates as they navigate ambition, friendship, and life decisions while preparing for one of the toughest competitive exams in India.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi

Release Date: March 13

Platform: ZEE5

This Telugu drama explores relationships, misunderstandings, and the social issues families face. The film presents emotional moments along with relatable family situations.

Pookie

Release Date: March 13

Platform: ZEE5

Pookie is a light-hearted romantic drama that blends humor with heartfelt storytelling. The movie follows quirky characters whose lives change through unexpected relationships and funny misunderstandings.

Resort (Web Series)

Release Date: March 13

Platform: JioHotstar

Resort is a Tamil-language suspense thriller web series. The series stars Vijay Kumar Rajendran (Eruma Saani) and Abeneya Nethrun in key roles. A service boy working at a resort dreams of becoming a chef. Will his dream ever come true?

The Madison

Release Date: March 15

Platform: JioHotstar

The Madison is a drama series that explores complex relationships, family conflicts, and power struggles. With intense storytelling and layered characters, the show promises engaging entertainment.

With a diverse mix of romance, drama, animation, reality shows, and adventure, this week's OTT releases offer something for every type of viewer. Whether you want to enjoy animated fun with Zootopia 2, follow the inspiring journey in Aspirants Season 3, or dive into romantic stories like Couple Friendly, streaming platforms have plenty of fresh content to keep audiences entertained.