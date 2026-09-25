OTT Releases This Week: Hi, Habeebi, Toxic, Awarapan 2 & More

Directed by Meera Kathiravan, Habeebi is a Tamil romantic drama set against a Muslim community in southern Tamil Nadu. The story explores love, family, tradition and changing social circumstances across generations.

Starring Kavin and Nayanthara, Hi is a Tamil romantic drama directed by Vishnu Edavan. The story follows Devayani, a woman who has lost faith in love, and how an unexpected relationship changes her outlook.

The fourth week of September brings a varied lineup of new movies and series across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and SonyLIV.

Photographer

This Tamil mystery thriller follows an investigative photographer who accidentally uncovers a series of hidden secrets while documenting events in a remote town.

Ramba Oorvasi Menaka

The Telugu fantasy comedy follows Manthena Surya Narayana, whose attempt to unlock a magical book brings the celestial nymphs Ramba, Oorvasi and Menaka into his life, leading to a series of comic adventures.

Agadha

Directed by M.S. Raju, this Telugu supernatural thriller follows Mahadevi as she investigates her cousin's mysterious death and enters a forbidden forest cave, where she encounters an ancient supernatural presence.

Baby Do Die Do

Huma Qureshi plays Baby Karmarkar, a deaf and non-verbal contract killer whose series of killings attracts police attention. The neo-noir action thriller follows her dangerous pursuit as she confronts secrets from her past.

Awarapan 2

The sequel brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit in another emotional action-romance story. The film was originally released in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Toy Story 5

Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys return in the fifth instalment of Pixar's popular animated franchise. This time, the toys face a new challenge as technology begins competing with traditional playtime.

Don't Be Shy

Produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, this coming-of-age romantic comedy follows Shyamili Shy Das as an unexpected breakup pushes her into new friendships, heartbreak and self-discovery.

Bakaiti Season 2

The Kataria family returns for another round of family chaos. The second season revolves around the future of their ancestral home, with property disputes, financial problems and clashing personalities creating fresh conflicts.

Unabomber

Starring Jacob Tremblay, Russell Crowe and Shailene Woodley, UNABOMBER is a drama inspired by true events. It traces Ted Kaczynski's journey and the FBI investigation that eventually closes in on the Unabomber.

Mango Pachcha

This multilingual action drama follows a quiet shopkeeper in Mysuru whose life changes after his father's death. He soon uncovers buried family secrets and learns of an unknown half-brother.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Yash stars as gangster Raya in Geetu Mohandas' action-crime drama. Set against organised crime, power and betrayal, the film explores the darker world surrounding its central character. The September 25 streaming date was reported for ZEE5.

Hunkkaar: The Roar

The courtroom crime thriller follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, who accuses a powerful spiritual leader of sexual assault. Her allegation triggers a legal battle involving faith, power, media attention and public opinion.

Shaque: Trust No One

Starring Parineeti Chopra, the mystery thriller follows a mother searching for her missing child after nine years. As new clues emerge, she begins questioning the people closest to her and the truth behind the disappearance.