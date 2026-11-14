OTT Releases this week: Jailer 2, Ranabaali, Daayra and More

OTT platforms are bringing a fresh collection of movies and web series this week, offering viewers a mix of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and international entertainment.
Jailer 2
Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson Dilipkumar's sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The story follows the retired jailer as he gets involved in another dangerous criminal operation that threatens his family. The action drama features S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in prominent roles.
Saayavanam
Saayavanam is a Tamil film that explores a rural setting through a dramatic storyline. The film features Santhosh Damodharan, Soundara Raja, Devananda Shajilal and Appukutty in important roles. Directed by Anil Kumar, the movie is now available for streaming on Aha.
Pushpaka Vimanam
Pushpaka Vimanam is a Telugu science-fiction fantasy that revolves around an unusual time-travelling experience. The story follows Pushpak Rao, who discovers that an elevator can transport him through time. He attempts to correct something from his past, but his decisions begin affecting his present life.
Avengers: Endgame Encore
Marvel fans can revisit one of the biggest superhero films with Avengers: Endgame Encore. The updated version of the 2019 blockbuster features additional material connected to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The film follows Earth's remaining superheroes as they attempt to reverse the destruction caused by Thanos.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3
The popular fantasy series returns with its third season, continuing the story set in Middle-earth. Based on the world created by J. R. R. Tolkien, the series explores the rise of Sauron, the creation of powerful rings and the growing conflict between different kingdoms. The new season continues the journey of characters including Galadriel, Elrond and Durin.
Must Date the Playboy
Must Date the Playboy is a Tamil romantic drama series set within Singapore's affluent Tamil community. The story revolves around a young woman who develops a complicated attraction towards a privileged playboy. The series explores romance, relationships, and the challenges young adults face. It features Muzammil Elias, Chandni Nagadurga and Ganga Kannan.
Ranabaali
Ranabaali features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Set during British colonial rule in the 19th century, the film follows a rebellious leader who rises against oppression and exploitation. Rashmika plays Jayamma, while Arnold Vosloo appears as the antagonist.
Happy Journey
Happy Journey is a Telugu drama featuring Aamani, Jhansi, Annapoorna, Vamshidhar Goud and Payal Radhakrishna. Directed by Abhiramm Naidu, the film combines emotional moments, humour and unexpected developments.
Bandra
Bandra is a Malayalam action drama starring Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Arun Gopy, the film also features Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas and R. Sarathkumar. The story follows a man whose life becomes connected to the entertainment industry, bringing romance, crime and action into the narrative.
Daayra
Daayra is an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story follows two police officers with contrasting perspectives on a controversial encounter. As they investigate the incident, questions surrounding justice, police action and the truth become central to the narrative.
Vibe
Vibe is another addition to Amazon Prime Video's weekly lineup. Featuring Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta and a younger ensemble cast, the film arrives in multiple languages. Viewers can check out the new release on Prime Video.
The End of Oak Street
The End of Oak Street is a science-fiction thriller directed by David Robert Mitchell. Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, the film follows a family whose ordinary suburban life takes an unexpected turn after a mysterious event brings prehistoric creatures into their surroundings. The story combines family drama, suspense and dinosaur-related action.
This week's OTT lineup offers plenty of options for different audiences. Viewers have plenty of entertainment options to add to their weekend watchlist.