This emotionally driven drama explores themes of resilience, ambition, and personal struggles. With layered storytelling and intense performances, Rafa promises an engaging experience for viewers who enjoy character-driven narratives.

A fun-filled family entertainer packed with humour, emotions, and wedding chaos. The story revolves around relationships, misunderstandings, and festive drama, making it a perfect light-hearted watch for family audiences.

This week's OTT platforms are packed with fresh content. Whether you love mystery, comedy, action, or documentaries, here's a roundup of the biggest OTT releases arriving this week across Netflix, JioHotstar, and Prime Video.

Untold UK: Vinnie Jones

The documentary dives into the life of football icon and actor Vinnie Jones, offering never-before-seen stories from his sporting career and his journey in Hollywood. A must-watch for sports fans and documentary lovers.

Brothers and Sisters

A heartfelt drama centred around sibling bonds, family tensions, and emotional reunions. Expect touching moments, relatable conflicts, and a story that celebrates family relationships.

Spider-Noir

Set in a dark, gritty universe, Spider-Noir reimagines the web-slinging hero in a noir-inspired setting. With mystery, action, and stylish visuals, the series offers a fresh take on the superhero genre.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Season 2

The mystery thriller returns with more twists, secrets, and dangerous investigations. As fresh mysteries unfold, viewers can expect suspenseful storytelling and shocking revelations.

Kara

Kara follows an intriguing storyline packed with emotional depth and unexpected turns. Blending drama and mystery, the title aims to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

Murder Mindfully: Season 2

Dark humour meets crime once again as the series returns with bizarre murders and psychological twists. The second season promises sharper storytelling and even more unpredictable moments.

Leader

A gripping political drama that explores power struggles, leadership, and corruption. The film combines intense performances with a thought-provoking political and governance narrative.

Jolly LLB 3

The courtroom comedy-drama franchise returns with another entertaining legal battle filled with humour, social commentary, and dramatic twists. Fans can expect sharp dialogues and engaging performances.

Calabasas Confidential

This drama peels back the layers of luxury, secrets, and scandals in an elite world. Packed with glamour and unexpected revelations, it promises an addictive binge-watch experience.

OTT Releases this weekend Movie name ott release date ott platform Cosuins and Kalyanams May 29 JioHotstar Rafa May 29 Netflix Untold UK: Vinnie Jones May 26 Netflix Brothers and Sisters May 27 JioHotstar Spider-Noir May 27 Prime Video A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Season 2 May 27 Netflix Kara May 28 Netflix Murder Mindfully: Season 2 May 28 Netflix Leader May 29 JioHotstar Jolly LLB 3 May 29 JioHotstar Calabasas Confidential May 28 Netflix

With a mix of thrilling mysteries, emotional dramas, superhero adventures, and entertaining comedies, this week's OTT lineup has something for every kind of viewer.