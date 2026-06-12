Blending horror and comedy, Bhooth Bangla centres on Arjun, who returns to his ancestral palace to host his sister Meera's wedding. However, celebrations take a terrifying turn when a supernatural force linked to the demon Vadhusur begins to haunt the family.

Headlined by Suriya, Karuppu follows the story of Karuppu, also known as Saravanan, a mysterious man who takes on corruption and injustice. The action drama revolves around his fight to help ordinary people navigate a flawed legal system while confronting powerful adversaries.

Streaming platforms are gearing up for a packed week of entertainment, with a mix of action thrillers, horror comedies, crime dramas, and feel-good series arriving across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar. Here's a look at the major OTT releases scheduled between June 9 and June 12.

Raakh

Starring Ali Fazal, Raakh is a crime thriller that follows an investigating officer determined to solve the mysterious disappearance of two teenagers. As the investigation deepens, he uncovers disturbing secrets and a dangerous criminal network.

Shelter

The mystery drama follows teenager Mickey Bolitar, whose life changes after a personal tragedy. While trying to adjust to a new environment, he becomes involved in the search for a missing student, leading him into a web of hidden secrets.

Sweet Magnolias Season 5

The latest season continues the journey of lifelong friends Maddie Townsend, Helen Decatur, and Dana Sue Sullivan. As they navigate new personal and professional challenges, the trio once again lean on their friendship to overcome life's hurdles.

Norway: The Dark Horse

This documentary-style series explores Norway's transformation into a globally influential nation. Through political developments, social changes, and key personalities, the show examines the factors behind the country's remarkable success.

Michael

Michael follows the life of its titular character, who becomes entangled in the criminal underworld. Forced to choose between loyalty and survival, he embarks on a dangerous journey filled with action, betrayal, and revenge.

Dridam

The action drama follows police officer Vijay Radhakrishnan, who enters the force expecting a routine career. Instead, he finds himself facing dangerous criminals and unexpected challenges that test his courage and determination.

OTT RELEASES THIS WEEK Movies OTT PLATFORM OTT RELEASE DATE Karuppu Prime Video June 12 Bhooth Bangla Netflix June 12 Raakh Prime Video June 12 Shelter Prime Video June 12 Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Netflix June 11 Norway: The Dark Horse Netflix June 9 Michael Prime Video June 11 Dridam JioHotstar June 12

With an exciting mix of genres and star-studded casts, this week's OTT lineup offers something for every viewer, whether they prefer action, mystery, horror, or heartfelt drama.