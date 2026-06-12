Entertainment

OTT Releases This Week: From Karuppu, Raakh, Bhooth Bangla to Dridam

This week's OTT lineup brings a diverse mix of entertainment, from Suriya's action-packed Karuppu and Ali Fazal's crime thriller Raakh to the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and Sweet Magnolias Season 5. Viewers can also stream Shelter, Michael, Dridam, and Norway: The Dark Horse across major platforms

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Vignesh Subbaian
·2 min read
OTT Releases this week
OTT releases this weekend, June 12 - 14

Streaming platforms are gearing up for a packed week of entertainment, with a mix of action thrillers, horror comedies, crime dramas, and feel-good series arriving across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar. Here's a look at the major OTT releases scheduled between June 9 and June 12.

Karuppu

Headlined by Suriya, Karuppu follows the story of Karuppu, also known as Saravanan, a mysterious man who takes on corruption and injustice. The action drama revolves around his fight to help ordinary people navigate a flawed legal system while confronting powerful adversaries.

Bhooth Bangla

Blending horror and comedy, Bhooth Bangla centres on Arjun, who returns to his ancestral palace to host his sister Meera's wedding. However, celebrations take a terrifying turn when a supernatural force linked to the demon Vadhusur begins to haunt the family.

Raakh

Starring Ali Fazal, Raakh is a crime thriller that follows an investigating officer determined to solve the mysterious disappearance of two teenagers. As the investigation deepens, he uncovers disturbing secrets and a dangerous criminal network.

Shelter

The mystery drama follows teenager Mickey Bolitar, whose life changes after a personal tragedy. While trying to adjust to a new environment, he becomes involved in the search for a missing student, leading him into a web of hidden secrets.

Sweet Magnolias Season 5

The latest season continues the journey of lifelong friends Maddie Townsend, Helen Decatur, and Dana Sue Sullivan. As they navigate new personal and professional challenges, the trio once again lean on their friendship to overcome life's hurdles.

Norway: The Dark Horse

This documentary-style series explores Norway's transformation into a globally influential nation. Through political developments, social changes, and key personalities, the show examines the factors behind the country's remarkable success.

Michael

Michael follows the life of its titular character, who becomes entangled in the criminal underworld. Forced to choose between loyalty and survival, he embarks on a dangerous journey filled with action, betrayal, and revenge.

Dridam

The action drama follows police officer Vijay Radhakrishnan, who enters the force expecting a routine career. Instead, he finds himself facing dangerous criminals and unexpected challenges that test his courage and determination.

OTT RELEASES THIS WEEK
MoviesOTT PLATFORMOTT RELEASE DATE
KaruppuPrime VideoJune 12
Bhooth BanglaNetflixJune 12
RaakhPrime VideoJune 12
ShelterPrime VideoJune 12
Sweet Magnolias Season 5NetflixJune 11
Norway: The Dark HorseNetflixJune 9
MichaelPrime VideoJune 11
DridamJioHotstarJune 12

With an exciting mix of genres and star-studded casts, this week's OTT lineup offers something for every viewer, whether they prefer action, mystery, horror, or heartfelt drama.

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Written by

Vignesh Subbaian

Vignesh is a writer with a keen interest in world cinema and storytelling across cultures. He follows global film trends and explores how films reflect society and evolving narratives. Known for his clear and engaging writing style, he focuses on context and insight while maintaining factual clarity. Through his articles, Vignesh aims to provide readers with thoughtful perspectives and credible storytelling. Through his contributions, he aims to offer informed perspectives while maintaining credibility, originality, and thoughtful analysis.

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