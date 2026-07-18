Entertainment

OTT Releases This Week: Maa Inti Bangaaram, The East Palace & More

This week's OTT lineup features exciting new releases across Netflix and JioHotstar, including Heartstopper Forever, Maa Inti Bangaaram, The East Palace, Desire, 23,000 Lives, Chand Mera Dil, and The Map of Longing. Here's everything you need to know about their release dates, platforms, and plots.

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Vignesh Subbaian
·2 min read
OTT releases this weekend
OTT Releases this weekend
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The third week of July brings a fresh slate of movies and series to OTT platforms, with Netflix and JioHotstar leading the lineup.

From romantic dramas and action thrillers to fantasy mysteries and inspiring true stories, viewers have plenty of new content to stream this weekend. Here's a look at the biggest OTT releases of the week.

The East Palace

Set in Korea's royal era, The East Palace is a fantasy mystery drama that follows a ghost hunter and a palace court lady as they investigate supernatural incidents inside a haunted royal palace. Their journey uncovers dark secrets that threaten the kingdom.

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Desire

Desire is a psychological thriller centered on a woman whose seemingly perfect life begins to unravel after an unexpected affair leads to obsession, betrayal, and dangerous consequences.

Maa Inti Bangaaram

Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Maa Inti Bangaaram follows Swarna, a former assassin attempting to live a peaceful life. When her violent past resurfaces, she must fight once again to protect the people she loves.

Heartstopper Forever

Serving as the emotional finale to the popular Heartstopper franchise, the film follows Nick and Charlie as they face new challenges in their relationship while preparing for adulthood and an uncertain future together.

23,000 Lives

Inspired by real events, 23,000 Lives tells the story of humanitarian volunteers who risk their own lives to rescue thousands of refugees crossing the Mediterranean Sea, highlighting courage and compassion in the face of crisis.

Chand Mera Dil

This romantic drama stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya as two young individuals whose unexpected encounter blossoms into love. However, family expectations and personal ambitions put their relationship to the test.

The Map of Longing

Based on the bestselling novel, The Map of Longing follows a young woman grieving the loss of her sister. A heartfelt journey of healing, self-discovery, and unexpected romance helps her rediscover hope.

OTT RELASES THIS WEEKEND
MOviesott platformrelease date
The East PalaceNetflixJuly 17
DesireNetflixJuly 17
Maa Inti BangaaramJioHotstarJuly 17
Heartstopper ForeverNetflixJuly 17
23,000 LivesNetflixJuly 17
Chand Mera DilJioHotstarJuly 17
The Map of LongingNetflixJuly 17
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Written by

Vignesh Subbaian

Vignesh is a writer with a keen interest in world cinema and storytelling across cultures. He follows global film trends and explores how films reflect society and evolving narratives. Known for his clear and engaging writing style, he focuses on context and insight while maintaining factual clarity. Through his articles, Vignesh aims to provide readers with thoughtful perspectives and credible storytelling. Through his contributions, he aims to offer informed perspectives while maintaining credibility, originality, and thoughtful analysis.

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