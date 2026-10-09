Mandaadi is a Tamil sports action drama directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. Starring Soori, Suhas, and Mahima Nambiar, the film revolves around traditional sailboat racing along Tamil Nadu's coast, where rivalry, courage, and community pride collide.

Several movies are arriving on OTT platforms this week , with Netflix and Prime Video bringing a mix of crime thrillers, action dramas and horror films.

The story follows Aleena Abraham, who joins the police force after her husband's death. She becomes caught up in a complicated investigation involving a police station incident, hidden truths and difficult questions about justice and loyalty.

Khalifa: The Ruler

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Khalifa is a Malayalam action drama directed by Vysakh. The film explores the Mambarakkal family's criminal history and its involvement in international gold smuggling.

The first part, titled The Intro, traces Ahmed Ali's rise and the beginnings of the family's underworld empire. Mohanlal and Neil Nitin Mukesh also appear in the cast.

Reporting Live

Reporting Live is a Hindi crime thriller starring Parineeti Chopra, Deven Bhojani, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman.

The story follows a young reporter and her cameraman as they investigate a story that leads them into an illegal sand-mining operation controlled by a dangerous criminal syndicate. Their investigation puts them in increasingly risky situations as they pursue the truth.

Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit in the sequel to the 2007 film. The Hindi action drama also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

Blending action, romance and emotional conflict, the sequel continues the story of a troubled character navigating dangerous circumstances and complicated relationships.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Starring Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he continues as Spider-Man while facing new threats and the challenges of his personal identity.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Marvel superhero film features action-packed sequences, evolving powers and a mysterious telepathic threat. The film is available for digital rental rather than a standard subscription release.

Insidious: Out of the Further

Insidious: Out of the Further is a supernatural horror film directed by Jacob Chase. The story follows Gemma, a young mother who returns to the house where she grew up and discovers that she can enter the terrifying realm known as the Further. Her unusual ability allows supernatural entities to cross into the real world, putting her daughter and others in danger.

Unforgettable

Unforgettable is a psychological thriller about a woman whose life becomes increasingly complicated following the end of a relationship and the arrival of her former partner's new companion.

Suspicion, jealousy and escalating tension drive the story towards a series of unsettling developments. Viewers should confirm the exact title and regional availability on Netflix, as multiple films and series share the name.