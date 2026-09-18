Starring Rio Raj and Vartika, this Tamil romantic comedy follows Ram, a 30-year-old man who has faced 50 marriage rejections. His life changes after he meets Leela, but their relationship comes with one unusual condition, he must not see her after 6 PM. The story later takes a science-fiction turn.

Modha Rathiri is a Tamil rural comedy entertainer that revolves around relationships, family dynamics and the chaos surrounding an arranged marriage. The film blends humour with emotional moments and is available in multiple languages.

The third week of September brings a mix of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and international titles to OTT platforms.

Photographer

A cautious, germ-averse photographer named Veera travels alone into the deep Mathikettan Solai reserve forest in the Western Ghats to capture a rare natural phenomenon. Once inside, the forest traps him with looping paths, hallucinations, and growing danger, while his camera uncovers hidden, dark secrets

Irumudi

Ravi Teja stars in this thriller as a father who undertakes a revered spiritual practice at his daughter's request. His journey gradually becomes a fight involving family, faith and difficult circumstances.

Thudakkam

Marking Vismaya Mohanlal's acting debut, Thudakkam follows Meenu, a young woman living with her father in a hill village. When an unexpected crisis disrupts her life, she must fight for her survival.

Pluto

This Malayalam science-fiction comedy follows Vicky after an extraterrestrial visitor arrives in a quiet Kerala village. An unusual bond between Vicky and the stranded alien leads to a series of humorous and adventurous situations.

Lust Stories 3

The third instalment of the anthology features four stories directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. The stories explore love, desire, relationships, intimacy and the complexities of human connections.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy

The horror film follows a family reunion that takes a terrifying turn when their long-missing daughter returns. Her arrival unleashes a supernatural nightmare that threatens the family. JioHotstar confirmed its September 17 streaming debut.

The End of Oak Street

The sci-fi adventure follows the Platt family after a cosmic anomaly disrupts their suburban life and throws them into a reality filled with dinosaurs and other dangers. Their survival depends on staying together.

Sinners

Ryan Coogler's supernatural horror film stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as twin brothers who return to their Mississippi hometown to start over. Their plans are disrupted when an ancient evil enters their lives.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2

The animated Stranger Things spin-off returns for a second season, with the Hawkins Investigators Club facing a new paranormal threat. The gang must investigate ghostly activity and strange creatures emerging around Hawkins.