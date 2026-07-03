Here's a look at the biggest OTT releases streaming this week.

The first week of July brings a packed slate of OTT releases across Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5. From animated fantasy and superhero adventures to family dramas, comedy entertainers and Hollywood sequels, there's something for every viewer.

Two unlikely companions, Pritam and Pedro, embark on an unpredictable journey filled with comedy, friendship and emotional moments, as they overcome challenges that test their bond and change their lives forever.

Tavvai

Set against a backdrop of family relationships, Tavvai follows its central characters as they navigate love, sacrifice and personal struggles, delivering an emotional drama rooted in tradition and resilience.

Super Subbu

Super Subbu follows an ordinary man whose life takes an extraordinary turn, forcing him into hilarious situations where courage, friendship and quick thinking become his greatest strengths.

Isakapatnam

Set in the coastal city of Isakapatnam, the film follows a determined protagonist caught in a web of crime, revenge and justice, where every decision brings him closer to danger.

Muthassi

Muthassi tells the touching story of a grandmother whose wisdom and unconditional love bring a fractured family back together while preserving cherished traditions across generations.

Mollywood Times

Set in the Malayalam film industry, Mollywood Times follows aspiring filmmakers and actors as they chase fame while navigating rivalries, ambition and the unpredictable world of cinema.

Enola Holmes 3

Enola Holmes returns to solve another high-stakes mystery, using her intelligence and fearless spirit as she uncovers dangerous secrets while staying one step ahead of powerful enemies.

Elle

Elle follows a resilient woman determined to rebuild her life after a life-changing event, discovering strength, hope and purpose through unexpected relationships and difficult choices.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Miranda Priestly returns to the world of high fashion as old rivals and familiar faces reunite, facing fresh professional challenges in an industry transformed by the digital era.

Obsession

A passionate relationship spirals into a dangerous psychological game as hidden secrets, betrayal and desire push the characters toward devastating consequences.

Blades of the Guardians

A skilled warrior embarks on a perilous journey to protect a young child, battling ruthless enemies and uncovering a conspiracy that could change the fate of an empire.

The Get Out

A group of strangers become trapped in a terrifying situation where every escape attempt reveals darker secrets, forcing them to confront fear, survival and shocking truths.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Twins Yuru and Asa find themselves caught in a supernatural conflict after awakening mysterious powers, forcing them to battle ancient daemons while uncovering the secrets behind their destiny.

OTT Releases this Week June 29 - July 4 movies ott platform ott release date Tavvai JioHotstar June 29 The Devil Wears Prada 2 JioHotstar June 29 Obsession Prime Video June 30 Blades of the Guardians Prime Video June 30 The Get Out Prime Video June 30 Enola Holmes 3 Netflix July 1 Elle Prime Video July 1 Super Subbu Netflix July 2 Isakapatnam Prime Video July 2 Muthassi ZEE5 July 3 Mollywood Times JioHotstar July 3 Pritam and Pedro JioHotstar July 3 Daemons of the Shadow Realm Netflix July 4

What to watch this week?

This week's OTT lineup offers a mix of family entertainers, action dramas, thrillers, anime and highly anticipated sequels. Netflix leads the schedule with major releases like Enola Holmes 3, Super Subbu and Daemons of the Shadow Realm, while JioHotstar, Prime Video and ZEE5 add a variety of regional and international titles to keep viewers entertained throughout the week.