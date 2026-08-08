Operation Safed Sagar is a six-episode military drama inspired by the Indian Air Force's role in the 1999 Kargil War. The story follows the Golden Arrows Squadron as its young fighter pilots prepare for a dangerous high-altitude mission under extraordinary circumstances.

From Siddharth's Operation Safed Sagar to Vadhandhi Season 2 and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, several notable titles began streaming this week.

The second week of August brings a diverse lineup of movies and web series to OTT platforms , ranging from war dramas and investigative thrillers to romantic films, family dramas and animated adventures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie takes Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach beyond the Mushroom Kingdom and into space. The trio faces a new threat from Bowser as they attempt to stop his latest plan and protect their world. The animated adventure features Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser.

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a Partition-era romantic drama built around love, separation and longing. The story follows a man who attempts to fulfil the final wish of his dying grandfather, who longs to reunite with the woman he loved and lost during Partition decades earlier.

Vadhandhi Season 2: The Mystery of Mani

Vadhandhi Season 2, subtitled The Mystery of Mani, introduces a new mystery while retaining the franchise's investigative spirit. The story is set in rural Madurai, where skeletal remains discovered near a highway lead SI Moosa Raaza into a complex investigation.

The investigation becomes more complicated when an elusive prisoner named Mani is linked to the homicide but refuses to reveal what he knows.

Idhayam Murali

Idhayam Murali is a coming-of-age romantic drama centred on a young man's experience of love, friendship and growing up. The story explores the emotional impact of unrequited love and how certain feelings can remain deeply rooted even as life moves forward.

Nooru Saami

Nooru Saami tells the story of Selvi, a widowed mother who spends years raising her two sons, Bhaskar and Vivek. After sacrificing her own happiness for her family, Selvi eventually decides that she deserves companionship and considers starting a new chapter in her life.

Her decision, however, meets resistance from her children, relatives and the conservative society around her, forcing the family to confront long-held ideas about a mother's responsibilities.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3

The third season of My Life with the Walter Boys continues Jackie Howard's complicated life in Silver Falls as she navigates relationships, family issues and the next stage of her life.

Uyir

Uyir follows probationary Sub-Inspector Ajeeb, who is assigned to investigate the mysterious death of an unidentified woman whose decomposed body is discovered in a well. With limited evidence and little official support, Ajeeb continues pursuing the case with the help of ASI Joy.

As the investigation takes him across different locations, the case begins to connect with Ajeeb's own unresolved trauma from childhood, making the search for justice deeply personal.

Lenin

Set in 1976, Lenin begins when a young orphan arrives in the fictional village of Srirampuram and is adopted by the family of the village head. He grows up alongside Vasanth, who becomes his closest friend, while Bharathi eventually becomes the love of his life.

Inspired heavily by themes from the Mahabharata, the film uses the village's Bharatham Jatara as the backdrop for a conflict involving love, loyalty, revenge and family. The story later reveals the circumstances that lead Lenin to prison.

OTT Releases this Weekend Movie/Series OTT Release date ott platform Operation Safed Sagar August 7 Netflix The Super Mario Galaxy Movie August 7 Prime Video and JioHotstar Main Vaapas Aaunga August 7 Netflix Vadhandhi Season 2: The Mystery of Mani August 7 Prime Video Idhayam Murali August 7 Netflix Nooru Saami August 7 ZEE5 My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3 August 6 Netflix Uyir August 4 JioHotstar Lenin August 7 ZEE5

This week's OTT releases are filled with war, romance, crime, family drama and animation, all arriving across major streaming services. This lineup offers plenty of options for viewers looking for fresh content.