Starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, this courtroom thriller follows celebrated lawyer Arjun Mehra , who is forced to defend a man whose conviction he once helped secure. The case reopens old wounds and leads to a tense legal and moral battle.

Set in rural India, the film follows Peddi , a daily-wage labourer from an unrecognised village whose extraordinary cricketing talent becomes the weapon in his fight to secure dignity, identity and official recognition for his people.

This week's OTT lineup brings a mix of action dramas , comedies, thrillers, crime mysteries, sports documentaries and family entertainers across Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Prime Video and Sony LIV. From much-awaited regional releases to international originals, viewers have plenty of options to stream over the weekend.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

A family comedy-drama about a married couple whose lives are turned upside down when unexpected relationships and humorous misunderstandings complicate their marriage, forcing them to rethink love and family.

Sing Geetham

A musical drama that follows aspiring singers as they pursue their dreams, navigating friendship, competition and the emotional highs and lows of the music industry.

Parimala & Co.

This Tamil family comedy revolves around an eccentric family whose peaceful life is thrown into chaos after an unexpected crime, leading to a series of humorous twists and suspenseful situations.

Land of Football

A Malayalam sports documentary that explores Kerala's football culture through the stories of players, coaches and passionate fans, highlighting the sport's deep connection with local communities.

The Apartment Job

A Korean crime comedy-thriller about an apartment heist that spirals out of control as unexpected complications, secrets and betrayals threaten the team's carefully planned robbery.

The Westies

Set in New York's Hell's Kitchen during the early 1980s, the crime drama chronicles the rise of the Irish-American gang known as the Westies as they battle rivals, law enforcement and internal power struggles.

The Paradise Murders

Set in what appears to be a peaceful paradise, this mystery thriller begins with a shocking murder that exposes hidden secrets and long-buried rivalries. As investigators search for the truth, every resident becomes a suspect.

Balti

A Malayalam comedy-drama centred on an ordinary man whose life takes an unexpected turn, leading to humorous situations while exploring family relationships and personal resilience.