Entertainment

OTT Releases This Week: From The Boys Season 5 to Dhurandhar, Here's Your Weekend Watchlist

This week's OTT releases include "The Boys Season 5 Episode 8", "Jack Ryan: Ghost War", "Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha", and "The Boroughs", offering action, suspense, drama, and mystery across Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, and ZEE5.

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Vignesh Subbaian
·3 min read
ott releases this week
OTT Releases this week May 18 - 24

Whether you're into action thrillers, comedy dramas, fantasy adventures, or gripping series, this week's OTT lineup has something for everyone. Here's a look at the biggest releases streaming across Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, and more.

The Mummy

An ancient Egyptian princess awakens from her tomb, unleashing supernatural terror on the modern world. A soldier and an archaeologist must stop the deadly curse before humanity is destroyed. Packed with action, mystery, and mythology, The Mummy delivers a thrilling fantasy ride.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

CIA analyst Jack Ryan returns to tackle a dangerous geopolitical crisis threatening global security. As hidden enemies emerge and political tensions rise, Ryan is forced into a high-risk mission where every decision could trigger international consequences.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 8

The battle between corrupt superheroes and vigilantes intensifies as Butcher and his team face even greater dangers. With shocking betrayals, dark humour, and explosive confrontations, the latest episode pushes the story closer to an intense climax.

Desi Bling

Set in the glamorous world of fashion and luxury, Desi Bling follows ambitious individuals as they chase fame, success, and identity while navigating relationships, rivalries, and personal struggles.

The Boroughs

A seemingly peaceful suburban neighbourhood hides dark secrets beneath the surface. As strange incidents unfold, residents find themselves trapped in a mystery that blurs the line between reality and fear.

Ladies First

This uplifting drama follows women determined to break stereotypes and challenge societal barriers. Through friendship, resilience, and ambition, Ladies First celebrates empowerment with humour and heartwarming moments.

Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha

A gritty drama that uncovers unseen realities and hidden truths, Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha explores intense conflicts, personal struggles, and untold stories that challenge perceptions.

System

A gripping thriller centred on corruption, survival, and power struggles, System follows characters trapped in a broken structure where trust is fragile, and danger lurks around every corner.

Madhuvidhu

A heartfelt drama revolving around relationships, emotions, and family expectations, Madhuvidhu explores love, misunderstandings, and the complexities of human connections.

Satrangi

A vibrant emotional drama, Satrangi follows multiple lives intertwined by love, hope, heartbreak, and destiny, bringing together a range of human emotions.

Warrant: From the World of Vilagu

Expanding the gritty Vilagu universe, this crime thriller follows law enforcement officers chasing dangerous criminals while navigating betrayal, violence, and hidden conspiracies.

Goat

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 24

Goat, an animated film, follows a larger-than-life protagonist as they navigate intense challenges, personal conflicts, and high-stakes situations, all set to a story packed with entertainment.

OTT Releases this week May 19 - May 24
Movie/seriesott release dateott platform
The MummyMay 19Prime Video
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost WarMay 20Prime Video
The Boys Season 5 Episode 8May 20Prime Video
Desi BlingMay 20Netflix
The BoroughsMay 21Netflix
Ladies FirstMay 22Netflix
Dhurandhar: Raw and UndekhaMay 22Netflix
SystemMay 22Prime Video
MadhuvidhuMay 22SonyLIV
SatrangiMay 22ZEE5
Warrant: From the World of VilaguMay 22ZEE5
GoatMay 24Netflix

From superhero chaos and spy thrillers to emotional dramas and fantasy adventures, this week's OTT slate is packed with binge-worthy options. Grab your popcorn, your watchlist just got longer.

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Written by

Vignesh Subbaian

Vignesh is a writer with a keen interest in world cinema and storytelling across cultures. He follows global film trends and explores how films reflect society and evolving narratives. Known for his clear and engaging writing style, he focuses on context and insight while maintaining factual clarity. Through his articles, Vignesh aims to provide readers with thoughtful perspectives and credible storytelling. Through his contributions, he aims to offer informed perspectives while maintaining credibility, originality, and thoughtful analysis.

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