Drones is a Tamil horror-comedy film directed by R. Raghav Mirdath. Starring Siddhi Idnani and Anjali Nair, the movie combines supernatural elements, mystery and comedy. Its storyline connects a sleepwalking student, a miniature artist and an ancient witch through a mysterious dollhouse containing trapped souls.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and other streaming services have added new titles to their libraries.

Movie lovers and OTT subscribers have plenty of new content to explore this week, with several Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and international films and web series arriving on popular streaming platforms.

Anbil Avan

Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan headline Anbil Avan, a Tamil romantic action thriller directed by R. Kaarthikeyan. The story follows Suriya and Iyal, a married couple who leave their corporate careers behind to start a homestay in a hill station. However, their plans for a peaceful life face unexpected challenges when a powerful local figure threatens their new beginning.

Haiku

Haiku is a romantic drama featuring Aegan and Sridevi Apalla. The film explores love, relationships and emotional insecurities through different stages of a man's life, from his student days to his working years. It focuses on how his understanding of love changes with time.

Mr and Mrs Office

Mr and Mrs Office is a Tamil web series starring Pradeep Antony and Smeha Manimegalai. The story revolves around a newly married couple working at the same company who decide to hide their relationship from their colleagues. Their attempt to maintain separate professional and personal lives leads to several entertaining situations.

CULT

Directed by and starring Vishwak Sen, CULT is a Telugu psychological thriller that takes a birthday celebration in an unexpected direction. What begins as a gathering gradually turns into a dangerous nightmare following a series of mysterious killings. Gayatri Bharadwaj, Tarak Ponnappa and Murali Sharma also play important roles.

Crazy Kalyanam

Crazy Kalyanam is a Telugu family entertainer featuring Anupama Parameswaran and Tharun Bhascker. The film follows a father who wants to arrange a financially secure marriage for his younger daughter after facing difficulties with his elder daughter's marriage. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when his younger daughter reveals that she is already in love with her childhood friend.

418

418 is a Telugu supernatural horror thriller presented by Prashanth Neel. The story revolves around a neglected medical college and a mysterious room numbered 418. According to rumours, women who enter the room never survive, creating fear and curiosity around its supernatural secrets.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest brings together elements of mythology, folklore and adventure. The film follows a story rooted in mysterious forest traditions, where supernatural forces and ancient beliefs play an important role in the characters' journey.

Dhindora Season 2

Bhuvan Bam returns with the second season of his popular comedy series Dhindora. The new season brings back the entertaining characters and family dynamics, with Titu Mama facing financial difficulties and relationship challenges. An unexpected treasure hunt further complicates his plans, leading to another series of hilarious situations.

The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey brings Homer's legendary Greek epic to the screen. Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, the film follows Odysseus on his dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. Unlike regular subscription releases, the movie is available to rent on Prime Video.

Insidious: Out of the Further

The Insidious franchise returns with Out of the Further, another supernatural horror instalment exploring the terrifying dimension known as the Further. The story continues the franchise's focus on paranormal encounters, mysterious entities and the dangers surrounding the world beyond the living.