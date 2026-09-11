The Revolutionaries is a historical drama series directed by Nikkhil Advani. Inspired by India's freedom struggle, the series follows young revolutionaries and explores their fight against British rule, along with the personal sacrifices behind their revolutionary activities. The cast includes Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Bhuvan Bam and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Varavu is a Malayalam action drama directed by Shaji Kailas and starring Joju George. Set against the backdrop of Idukki's tea plantations, the film revolves around power struggles, rivalry and revenge. It marks the first collaboration between Joju George and Shaji Kailas.

The second week of September brings a fresh lineup of films and web series across major streaming platforms. From Tamil and Malayalam movies to Hindi dramas, international thrillers, and family entertainment, several new titles arrive on OTT platforms on September 11 and 12.

Magudam

Magudam is a Tamil action thriller directed by Vishal. The film revolves around a high-stakes conflict and delivers a mix of action, suspense and drama. It is among the notable Tamil releases arriving on Prime Video this week.

Ghamasaan

Ghamasaan is a Hindi crime drama featuring Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi. Set in the Hindi heartland, the story follows a tense confrontation between a police officer and a powerful dacoit, with old rivalries and buried conflicts driving the narrative.

Vishwanath and Sons

Vishwanath and Sons is a Tamil family drama starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film centres on Sanjay, an Olympic gold medallist, and his family as they navigate relationships, parenthood and a surrogate pregnancy.

Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot

Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot is a horror-comedy series that puts a supernatural spin on the familiar Ali Baba story. The series combines fantasy, comedy and spooky situations as its characters encounter a group of ghosts.

Stolen Heartbeats

Stolen Heartbeats is a romantic drama that explores relationships, emotional complications and the unexpected turns that can change people's lives.

Jungle Tales with Mowgli

Jungle Tales with Mowgli brings a fresh, comedy-driven take on the classic Mowgli story. The animated series follows the curious 10-year-old Mowgli as he gets into trouble with his jungle friends while learning about friendship, courage and survival.

Fauda Season 5

Fauda Season 5 returns with another chapter of the popular Israeli political thriller. The series follows Doron and his team as they navigate dangerous missions, personal conflicts and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Anaconda 3: Offspring

Anaconda 3: Offspring is a horror-action film centred on a genetically altered giant snake. A mercenary is hired by a billionaire to capture the dangerous creature, but the mission soon turns into a fight for survival. The film is currently streaming on Netflix in India.

Vengeance

Vengeance is a Tamil political drama starring Abarnathi. Directed by Rahul Ashok, the film follows a young woman whose mysterious past gradually comes to light as she pursues a determined mission that takes her through increasingly dangerous situations.

Maharaja Hostel

Maharaja Hostel is a Malayalam horror-comedy set inside a college hostel. The story blends youthful campus life with supernatural incidents as an ordinary hostel environment gradually becomes a frightening, mysterious place. The film stars Ann Maria, Sandeep, Akhil, Sajin Cherukayil and Abhirami Girish.