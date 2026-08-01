The final weekend of July brings an exciting mix of movies and web series across leading OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Aha Video.
From superhero animation and comedy dramas to romantic entertainers, thrillers, and family stories, viewers have plenty of fresh content to binge-watch.
Balan: The Boy
The film follows young Balan as he overcomes personal struggles, discovers his strengths, and learns valuable life lessons through relationships, friendship, and determination.
The Legend of Karna
About the Movie: A mythological drama inspired by the Mahabharata.
The story explores the life of Karna, tracing his journey from his birth and struggles for acceptance to becoming one of the greatest warriors known for his loyalty, generosity, and tragic destiny.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
About the Movie: A romantic comedy.
The film follows a group of youngsters whose lives become intertwined through friendship, misunderstandings, and romance, leading to humorous situations and heartfelt moments.
Batman: Caped Crusader - Season 2
About the Series: Animated superhero crime drama.
Batman returns to protect Gotham City while confronting dangerous new villains. Season 2 expands Bruce Wayne's battles against crime with darker mysteries, detective work, and high-stakes action.
Rao Bahadur
About the Movie: A comedy-drama.
Set against a rural backdrop, the film revolves around an influential man whose pursuit of prestige and recognition leads to unexpected twists, humour, and emotional conflicts.
Nooru Saami
Gatta Kusthi 2
About the Movie: Sports comedy-drama.
The sequel continues the journey of a spirited couple as they balance married life, wrestling ambitions, and family expectations, delivering humour alongside emotional moments.
Heartbeat - Season 3
About the Series: Medical drama.
The new season follows doctors and hospital staff as they deal with challenging medical cases while navigating friendships, relationships, and personal dilemmas.
Chinna Chinna Aasai
About the Movie: Family drama.
The film centres on ordinary people chasing simple dreams, highlighting love, hope, sacrifice, and the importance of family bonds.
The Devil's Mouth
About the Movie: Horror thriller.
A group of people becomes trapped in a terrifying situation involving supernatural forces, forcing them to confront fear, survival, and dark secrets.
The Devil Wears Prada 2
About the Movie: Comedy-drama.
The sequel revisits the world of high fashion as familiar characters navigate changing industry trends, career ambitions, and evolving personal relationships years after the original story.