Entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Gatta Kusthi 2, Rao Bahadur,Heart Beat S3

This weekend's OTT lineup offers something for everyone, from Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, Heartbeat Season 3, and The Legend of Karna to Rao Bahadur, Gatta Kusthi 2, and more. Check out the latest movies and web series streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, and Aha Video.

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Vignesh Subbaian
·3 min read
OTT releases this weekend
OTT Releases this weekend, July 31
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The final weekend of July brings an exciting mix of movies and web series across leading OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Aha Video.

From superhero animation and comedy dramas to romantic entertainers, thrillers, and family stories, viewers have plenty of fresh content to binge-watch.

Balan: The Boy

  • About the Movie: A coming-of-age family drama

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The film follows young Balan as he overcomes personal struggles, discovers his strengths, and learns valuable life lessons through relationships, friendship, and determination.

The Legend of Karna

  • About the Movie: A mythological drama inspired by the Mahabharata.

    The story explores the life of Karna, tracing his journey from his birth and struggles for acceptance to becoming one of the greatest warriors known for his loyalty, generosity, and tragic destiny.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

  • About the Movie: A romantic comedy.

    The film follows a group of youngsters whose lives become intertwined through friendship, misunderstandings, and romance, leading to humorous situations and heartfelt moments.

Batman: Caped Crusader - Season 2

  • About the Series: Animated superhero crime drama.

    Batman returns to protect Gotham City while confronting dangerous new villains. Season 2 expands Bruce Wayne's battles against crime with darker mysteries, detective work, and high-stakes action.

Rao Bahadur

  • About the Movie: A comedy-drama.

    Set against a rural backdrop, the film revolves around an influential man whose pursuit of prestige and recognition leads to unexpected twists, humour, and emotional conflicts.

Nooru Saami

  • About the Movie: A rural drama.

    A widowed mother (Swasika) faces heavy backlash from her conservative village when her grown sons attempt to arrange her remarriage.

Gatta Kusthi 2

  • About the Movie: Sports comedy-drama.

    The sequel continues the journey of a spirited couple as they balance married life, wrestling ambitions, and family expectations, delivering humour alongside emotional moments.

Heartbeat - Season 3

  • About the Series: Medical drama.

    The new season follows doctors and hospital staff as they deal with challenging medical cases while navigating friendships, relationships, and personal dilemmas.

Chinna Chinna Aasai

  • About the Movie: Family drama.

    The film centres on ordinary people chasing simple dreams, highlighting love, hope, sacrifice, and the importance of family bonds.

The Devil's Mouth

  • About the Movie: Horror thriller.

    A group of people becomes trapped in a terrifying situation involving supernatural forces, forcing them to confront fear, survival, and dark secrets.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

  • About the Movie: Comedy-drama.

    The sequel revisits the world of high fashion as familiar characters navigate changing industry trends, career ambitions, and evolving personal relationships years after the original story.

OTT RELEASES THIS WEEKEND
Movies/SeriesOTT PLATFORMott release date
Balan: The BoyZEE5July 31
The Legend of KarnaSonyLIV July 31
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona HaiZEE5July 31
Batman: Caped Crusader - Season 2Prime VideoJuly 31
Rao BahadurNetflixJuly 31
Nooru SaamiZEE5July 31
Gatta Kusthi 2Netflix July 31
Heartbeat - Season 3JioHotstarJuly 30
Chinna Chinna AasaiJioHotstar/ Aha July 28
The Devil's MouthPrime VideoJuly 29
The Devil Wears Prada 2JioHotstarJuly 29
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Written by

Vignesh Subbaian

Vignesh is a writer with a keen interest in world cinema and storytelling across cultures. He follows global film trends and explores how films reflect society and evolving narratives. Known for his clear and engaging writing style, he focuses on context and insight while maintaining factual clarity. Through his articles, Vignesh aims to provide readers with thoughtful perspectives and credible storytelling. Through his contributions, he aims to offer informed perspectives while maintaining credibility, originality, and thoughtful analysis.

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