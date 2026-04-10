Entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Thaai kizhavi, O'Romeo to The Boys Season 5

This week's OTT lineup brings a mix of romance, drama, action, and nostalgia, with major releases like O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, and Euphoria Season 3 premiering across platforms. From gripping thrillers to emotional family stories and high-energy series

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Vignesh Subbaian
·3 min read
OTT releases this weekend
OTT releases this weekend, April 10 - 12

The second week of April brings a packed lineup of fresh releases across major OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, Sun NXT, and Zee5. From romantic dramas to thrilling series and nostalgic comebacks, viewers have plenty to binge-watch this weekend.

Here's a complete list of the latest OTT releases along with their details:

O'Romeo

  • Release Date: April 10

  • Platform: Amazon Prime Video

  • Genre: Romantic Drama

  • About: A modern love story that explores intense emotions and relationships in today's world. The film focuses on love, heartbreak, and personal growth.

    • Tu Yaa Main

    • Release Date: April 10

    • Platform: Netflix

    • Genre: Romantic Thriller

    • About: This gripping tale blends romance with suspense, following a couple caught in unexpected twists. It keeps viewers guessing with emotional and thrilling moments.

    Malcolm in the Middle - Life's Still Unfair

    • Release Date: April 10

    • Platform: JioHotstar

    • Genre: Comedy / Family

    • About: The beloved sitcom returns with fresh chaos and humor. The new chapter continues Malcolm's quirky family life, featuring hilarious, relatable situations.

    Thaai Kizhavi

    • Release Date: April 10

    • Platform: JioHotstar

    • Genre: Drama

    • About: A strong emotional drama centered on family values and generational bonds. The story highlights the resilience and struggles of a matriarch.

    Euphoria Season 3

    • Release Date: April 12

    • Platform: HBO Max / JioHotstar

    • Genre: Teen Drama

    • About: The much-awaited season dives deeper into the complex lives of teenagers. It explores themes of identity, relationships, and mental health with intense storytelling.

    Naangal

    • Release Date: April 10

    • Platform: Sun NXT

    • Genre: Family Drama

    • About: A heartfelt story revolving around relationships and everyday struggles. The film showcases emotional connections within a family setup.

    Haal

    • Release Date: April 10

    • Platform: Sun NXT

    • Genre: Drama

    • About: A story that reflects real-life challenges and emotional journeys. It focuses on human resilience and the impact of life-changing decisions.

    The Boys Season 5

    • Release Date: April 8

    • Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    • Genre: Action / Superhero / Dark Comedy

    • About: The explosive new season raises the stakes with intense action and shocking twists. It continues to expose the dark side of superheroes and power.

    Khakee Circus

    • Release Date: April 10

    • Platform: Zee5

    • Genre: Crime / Drama

    • About: A gripping crime drama that delves into law enforcement and hidden truths. The story unfolds with suspense, showcasing the challenges within the system.

    OTT Release from April 10 - 12
    Movie / SeriesOTT PlatformRelease Date
    O'RomeoAmazon Prime VideoApril 10
    Thaai KizhaviJioHotstarApril 10
    Tu Yaa MainNetflixApril 10
    Malcolm in the Middle - Life's Still UnfairJioHotstarApril 10
    Euphoria Season 3JioHotstar/ HBO MaxApril 12
    NaangalSun NXTApril 10
    HaalSun NXTApril 10
    The Boys Season 5 Amazon Prime VideoApril 8
    Khakee CircusZee5April 10

    With a mix of romance, drama, action, and nostalgia, this week's OTT releases cater to every kind of viewer. Whether you're in the mood for a thrilling series or an emotional family drama, the streaming platforms have something exciting lined up for you.

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    OTT Releasenew movie releases 2026

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    Written by

    Vignesh Subbaian

    Vignesh is a writer with a keen interest in world cinema and storytelling across cultures. He follows global film trends and explores how films reflect society and evolving narratives. Known for his clear and engaging writing style, he focuses on context and insight while maintaining factual clarity. Through his articles, Vignesh aims to provide readers with thoughtful perspectives and credible storytelling. Through his contributions, he aims to offer informed perspectives while maintaining credibility, originality, and thoughtful analysis.

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