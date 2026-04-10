The second week of April brings a packed lineup of fresh releases across major OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, Sun NXT, and Zee5. From romantic dramas to thrilling series and nostalgic comebacks, viewers have plenty to binge-watch this weekend.
Here's a complete list of the latest OTT releases along with their details:
O'Romeo
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Romantic Drama
About: A modern love story that explores intense emotions and relationships in today's world. The film focuses on love, heartbreak, and personal growth.
Tu Yaa Main
Malcolm in the Middle - Life's Still Unfair
Thaai Kizhavi
Euphoria Season 3
Release Date: April 12
Platform: HBO Max / JioHotstar
Genre: Teen Drama
About: The much-awaited season dives deeper into the complex lives of teenagers. It explores themes of identity, relationships, and mental health with intense storytelling.
Naangal
Haal
The Boys Season 5
Release Date: April 8
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Action / Superhero / Dark Comedy
About: The explosive new season raises the stakes with intense action and shocking twists. It continues to expose the dark side of superheroes and power.
Khakee Circus
With a mix of romance, drama, action, and nostalgia, this week's OTT releases cater to every kind of viewer. Whether you're in the mood for a thrilling series or an emotional family drama, the streaming platforms have something exciting lined up for you.