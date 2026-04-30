Entertainment

OTT Weekend Blast: From TN 2026, Leader, Biker to Aadu 3, What to Watch

This weekend's OTT lineup features a mix of thrillers, dramas, and sequels across Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and more. From TN 2026 and Batch Mates to Aadu 3 and The Kerala Story 2, there's something new for every viewer to stream.

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Vignesh Subbaian
·2 min read
OTT releases this week
OTT releases this week from April 29 to May 1

This weekend brings a packed lineup of fresh releases across major OTT platforms, featuring a mix of thrillers, dramas, and entertaining series.

April 29 Releases

  • The House of Spirits - A supernatural drama exploring family secrets and mysterious forces that connect generations.

  • Should I Marry a Murderer - A gripping thriller that follows a woman questioning her partner's dark past.

  • Envious Season 4 - The popular series returns with more intense drama, jealousy, and unexpected twists.

    • April 30 Releases

    • TN 2026 - A political drama set in Tamil Nadu that focuses on power struggles and future leadership.

    • Batch Mates - A youthful story about friendship, college life, and emotional bonding.

    • Man on Fire - An action-packed story of revenge and redemption with intense performances.

    May 1 Releases

    • Manithan Deivamagalam - A spiritual drama exploring human values, faith, and transformation.

    • Biker - A high-speed action drama centered around a biker's dangerous journey.

    • Raakaasa - A dark thriller that dives into crime, mystery, and psychological tension.

    • The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond - A sequel that expands on controversial themes with deeper narratives.

    • Swapped - A light-hearted fantasy where lives change after an unexpected twist.

    • Glory - A powerful drama dealing with ambition, struggle, and personal victory.

    • Wuthering Heights - A classic romantic drama retold with emotional depth and timeless storytelling.

    • Aadu 3: Last Ride Part 1 - The next installment in the popular franchise blends comedy and action.

    • Leader - A political drama highlighting leadership, ambition, and moral dilemmas.

    OTT Releases this Weekend
    movierelease dateott platform
    The House of Spirits April 29Prime Video
    Should I Marry a Murderer April 29Netflix
    Envious Season 4 April 29Netflix
    TN 2026 April 30 Prime Video, ShortFlix, SimplySouth, Aha Tamil
    Batch Mates April 30JioHotstar
    Man on Fire April 30Netflix
    Manithan Deivamagalam May 1 Sun NXT
    Biker May 1 Netflix
    Raakaasa May 1 Netflix
    The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond May 1 Zee5
    Swapped May 1 Netflix
    Glory May 1 Netflix
    Wuthering Heights May 1 HBO Max
    Aadu 3: Last Ride Part 1 May 1 Zee5
    Leader May 1 Amazon Prime Video

    With such a diverse slate of releases, audiences have plenty to explore this weekend, from intense thrillers to feel-good dramas and large-scale sequels.

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    Written by

    Vignesh Subbaian

    Vignesh is a writer with a keen interest in world cinema and storytelling across cultures. He follows global film trends and explores how films reflect society and evolving narratives. Known for his clear and engaging writing style, he focuses on context and insight while maintaining factual clarity. Through his articles, Vignesh aims to provide readers with thoughtful perspectives and credible storytelling. Through his contributions, he aims to offer informed perspectives while maintaining credibility, originality, and thoughtful analysis.

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