This weekend brings a packed lineup of fresh releases across major OTT platforms, featuring a mix of thrillers, dramas, and entertaining series.
April 29 Releases
The House of Spirits - A supernatural drama exploring family secrets and mysterious forces that connect generations.
Should I Marry a Murderer - A gripping thriller that follows a woman questioning her partner's dark past.
Envious Season 4 - The popular series returns with more intense drama, jealousy, and unexpected twists.
April 30 Releases
TN 2026 - A political drama set in Tamil Nadu that focuses on power struggles and future leadership.
Batch Mates - A youthful story about friendship, college life, and emotional bonding.
Man on Fire - An action-packed story of revenge and redemption with intense performances.
May 1 Releases
Manithan Deivamagalam - A spiritual drama exploring human values, faith, and transformation.
Biker - A high-speed action drama centered around a biker's dangerous journey.
Raakaasa - A dark thriller that dives into crime, mystery, and psychological tension.
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond - A sequel that expands on controversial themes with deeper narratives.
Swapped - A light-hearted fantasy where lives change after an unexpected twist.
Glory - A powerful drama dealing with ambition, struggle, and personal victory.
Wuthering Heights - A classic romantic drama retold with emotional depth and timeless storytelling.
Aadu 3: Last Ride Part 1 - The next installment in the popular franchise blends comedy and action.
Leader - A political drama highlighting leadership, ambition, and moral dilemmas.
With such a diverse slate of releases, audiences have plenty to explore this weekend, from intense thrillers to feel-good dramas and large-scale sequels.