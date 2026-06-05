The narrative takes a turn when Varghese is found dead, placing suspicion on the entire family. Inspector Emperumaan, played by Mysskin, enters the scene to investigate the murder and uncover the truth behind the crime.

The story revolves around Parimala (Jayaram) and Sudhanthiram (Urvashi), a middle-class couple raising their daughters Parasakthi (Sanjana Krishnamoorthi) and Madhumitha (Ananthika). Trouble begins when local rowdy and drug peddler Varghese (Sandy Master) harasses Madhumitha. When Parasakthi confronts him, he publicly humiliates her, pushing the family to seek a way out of the situation.

Director Pandiraaj, known for crafting successful family dramas, attempts to blend comedy and crime thriller elements in Parimala and Co. However, the film falls short on both fronts, resulting in a largely uninspiring experience that rarely delivers the laughs or thrills it promises.

Execution Problems

While the premise has the ingredients of an engaging family thriller, the execution is where the film stumbles. The screenplay constantly introduces new conflicts and plot threads, only to abandon them without meaningful payoff. Anonymous letters received by the family, the involvement of supporting characters and several mystery elements appear important at first but eventually lead nowhere.

The film repeatedly creates expectations that it fails to fulfil. Even Yogi Babu's character, who discovers a potentially crucial clue, has little impact on the overall narrative. As a result, the suspense gradually loses its effectiveness.

Familiar Formula

The core storyline bears similarities to several familiar murder mysteries, in which an unexpected death casts a family under suspicion and leaves the audience guessing the culprit until the climax. However, Parimala and Co. struggle to add enough originality or tension to make the formula feel fresh.

The murder mystery itself also feels overly familiar. The structure bears similarities to films such as Bharathanatyam 2 and even elements of the Drishyam franchise formula, where an unexpected death triggers an investigation, and the audience is left guessing the truth until the climax. Here too, the story revolves around a murder and the suspicion surrounding an ordinary family.

Comedy and Performances

The comedy, which should have been one of the film's strengths, rarely lands. Many of the humorous moments feel forced, leaving the film without the entertainment value expected from a family comedy-drama.

Despite a few earnest performances from the cast, particularly Jayaram, Urvashi and Mysskin, the film's lengthy 138-minute runtime becomes difficult to justify. By the time the final revelation arrives, the story renders many of its central characters surprisingly irrelevant to the outcome, weakening the emotional impact of the conclusion.

Final Verdict

Ultimately, Parimala and Co is a simple murder mystery wrapped in a family-drama format. Still, uneven writing, ineffective comedy, and an underwhelming climax prevent it from leaving a lasting impression.