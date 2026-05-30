The makers of "Parimala and Co" unveiled the film's trailer on May 29, building excitement ahead of its theatrical release on June 5, 2026. Starring Jayaram and Urvashi in the lead roles, the film appears to offer a quirky, humorous take on the popular Drishyam-style family crime thriller formula.

Plot and Trailer Highlights

Written and directed by Pandiraj, the trailer opens on an intense and suspenseful note, hinting at a murder plot brewing within Jayaram's family. In a dramatic moment, Jayaram's character says, "We can live in peace only if he rests in peace. Shall we kill him?" Surprisingly, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy instantly agrees, while a stunned Urvashi nervously wonders whether it would become a murder case.

The suspense deepens when news breaks that unidentified attackers have murdered gangster Varghese. As police launch an investigation, suspicion immediately falls on Parimala and her family. However, the twist lies in the family's own confusion, as they seem equally clueless about who actually committed the crime.