Entertainment

Parimala and Co Trailer Promises a Fun-Filled Mystery With a Drishyam-Style Twist

The trailer of "Parimala and Co", revealed on May 29, hints at a quirky "Drishyam"-style family crime thriller with a humorous twist. Starring Jayaram and Urvashi, the film blends mystery, comedy, and family drama as a murder investigation throws suspicion on an eccentric family ahead of its June 5

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Parimala and Co trailer out
Jayaram and Urvashi starring Parimala and Co trailer out

The makers of "Parimala and Co" unveiled the film's trailer on May 29, building excitement ahead of its theatrical release on June 5, 2026. Starring Jayaram and Urvashi in the lead roles, the film appears to offer a quirky, humorous take on the popular Drishyam-style family crime thriller formula.

Plot and Trailer Highlights

Written and directed by Pandiraj, the trailer opens on an intense and suspenseful note, hinting at a murder plot brewing within Jayaram's family. In a dramatic moment, Jayaram's character says, "We can live in peace only if he rests in peace. Shall we kill him?" Surprisingly, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy instantly agrees, while a stunned Urvashi nervously wonders whether it would become a murder case.

The suspense deepens when news breaks that unidentified attackers have murdered gangster Varghese. As police launch an investigation, suspicion immediately falls on Parimala and her family. However, the twist lies in the family's own confusion, as they seem equally clueless about who actually committed the crime.

As the investigation unfolds, multiple suspects emerge, including Parimala's brother-in-law, her daughter's boyfriend, and several others connected to the household.

Adding another layer to the mystery, Jayaram warns his family that police questioning is inevitable and insists they all maintain they had absolutely nothing to do with the murder.

But the trailer saves its biggest surprise for later, Jayaram reveals that one among them is actually the killer, setting the stage for a mystery packed with secrets, misunderstandings, and family chaos.

Blending suspense, comedy, and emotional family drama under one roof, Parimala and Co looks set to deliver an entertaining spin on the crime-thriller genre.

Cast and Crew

The film also stars Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy Master, Santosh Sobhan, and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in pivotal roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film features cinematography by George C. Williams, music by Foxn, editing by Pradeep E. Ragav, and action choreography by Kalai Kingson.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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