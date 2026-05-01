Entertainment

'Patriot' Review: Mohanlal & Mammootty Reunion Headlines Action Thriller

Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, released on May 1 to mixed reviews. The action spy thriller has impressed audiences with powerful performances, Fahadh Faasil's standout role, and a gripping second half, making the legendary reunion a major cinematic highlight.

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Patriot movie review
Patriot starring Mammooty and Mohanlal, an action thriller film

Movie Review

Patriot
3/5

"The action thriller film that grips in the second half"

View movie details

The much-anticipated Malayalam film Patriot, starring industry legends Mammootty and Mohanlal, hit theatres on May 1, marking a significant cinematic moment for fans. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the action-packed spy thriller opened with early shows across multiple regions, drawing strong attention for its star-studded cast and ambitious narrative.

Cast and Crew

The film brings together a powerful ensemble, including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi, as well as several notable supporting actors. This project marks the first on-screen collaboration between Mohanlal and Mammootty in over a decade, adding to the film's anticipation and buzz.

On the technical front, Patriot boasts a strong crew with Sushin Shyam composing the music, Manush Nandan handling cinematography, and editing by Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan. The film is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar, with co-production support from CR Saleem and Subhash George Manuel.

Plot and Characters

Set against a backdrop of national security and covert operations, Patriot unfolds as a multi-layered action thriller featuring interconnected characters. Mammootty plays Dr Daniel James, a retired JAG officer who is falsely accused of espionage. As he struggles to clear his name, he is pulled into a larger conspiracy tied to national security.

Mohanlal appears as Colonel Rahim Naik, a seasoned armed forces operative who joins the mission, adding depth and intensity to the narrative.

Audience Reception

Early audience reactions have been mixed, though the performances of the lead actors have received widespread praise. Viewers have particularly highlighted the screen presence of Mohanlal and Mammootty, calling their reunion a "historic cinematic moment." Fahadh Faasil's performance and Sushin Shyam's background score have also been widely appreciated.

While the film's first half sets up the story effectively, many viewers noted that the second half elevates the experience, delivering high-intensity moments and edge-of-your-seat sequences that push the film into full "blast mode."

Despite varied opinions, Patriot stands out as a bold attempt to bring together some of Malayalam cinema's biggest names in a gripping espionage drama, making it one of the year's most talked-about releases.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles
Loading comments...