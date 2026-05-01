The much-anticipated Malayalam film Patriot, starring industry legends Mammootty and Mohanlal, hit theatres on May 1, marking a significant cinematic moment for fans. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the action-packed spy thriller opened with early shows across multiple regions, drawing strong attention for its star-studded cast and ambitious narrative.
Cast and Crew
The film brings together a powerful ensemble, including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi, as well as several notable supporting actors. This project marks the first on-screen collaboration between Mohanlal and Mammootty in over a decade, adding to the film's anticipation and buzz.
On the technical front, Patriot boasts a strong crew with Sushin Shyam composing the music, Manush Nandan handling cinematography, and editing by Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan. The film is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar, with co-production support from CR Saleem and Subhash George Manuel.
Plot and Characters
Set against a backdrop of national security and covert operations, Patriot unfolds as a multi-layered action thriller featuring interconnected characters. Mammootty plays Dr Daniel James, a retired JAG officer who is falsely accused of espionage. As he struggles to clear his name, he is pulled into a larger conspiracy tied to national security.
Mohanlal appears as Colonel Rahim Naik, a seasoned armed forces operative who joins the mission, adding depth and intensity to the narrative.
Audience Reception
Early audience reactions have been mixed, though the performances of the lead actors have received widespread praise. Viewers have particularly highlighted the screen presence of Mohanlal and Mammootty, calling their reunion a "historic cinematic moment." Fahadh Faasil's performance and Sushin Shyam's background score have also been widely appreciated.
While the film's first half sets up the story effectively, many viewers noted that the second half elevates the experience, delivering high-intensity moments and edge-of-your-seat sequences that push the film into full "blast mode."
Despite varied opinions, Patriot stands out as a bold attempt to bring together some of Malayalam cinema's biggest names in a gripping espionage drama, making it one of the year's most talked-about releases.