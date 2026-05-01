The much-anticipated Malayalam film Patriot, starring industry legends Mammootty and Mohanlal, hit theatres on May 1, marking a significant cinematic moment for fans. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the action-packed spy thriller opened with early shows across multiple regions, drawing strong attention for its star-studded cast and ambitious narrative.

Cast and Crew

The film brings together a powerful ensemble, including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi, as well as several notable supporting actors. This project marks the first on-screen collaboration between Mohanlal and Mammootty in over a decade, adding to the film's anticipation and buzz.

On the technical front, Patriot boasts a strong crew with Sushin Shyam composing the music, Manush Nandan handling cinematography, and editing by Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan. The film is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar, with co-production support from CR Saleem and Subhash George Manuel.