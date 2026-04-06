The trailer starts with Nayanthara on screen, advising a young girl to find the courage she lost. In the next scene, it is shown that Revathy is sharing her views on a software being used in a civilian case.

Mammooty and Mohanlal come together after more than 18 years on screen; just the combination of their names is enough to create massive anticipation among fans, and when they appear together, it might even create an explosion in theatres from fans' shouts of happiness.

On April 4 at 6 p.m, the trailer for the most anticipated movie, "Patriot", is released, and fans are overjoyed. This movie, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is a spy thriller that has become the most-talked-about project because of its impressive cast.

And then Fahadh Fasil appears on the screen, who plays the character Shakthi, who is an entrepreneur, and is seen introducing a software "Samaj Seva" from his own company "Shakthi Solution"

Next, a retired JAG officer, Dr Daniel James, played by Mammooty, who is now a vlogger, appears on screen promoting software for the nation's safety.

And then comes the movie's main plot: a problem arises when the laptop or phone camera is left on, and it becomes clear that some girls are taken to jail for a mistake they did not make.

Later, Mammooty is seen in an intense fight with some goons before departing for another country. Then, Col. Rahim Naik, played by Mohanlal, appears on the screen, who is an old friend of Mammooty, and he helps Mammooty with the covert operation.

And, Fahadh Fasil and Mohanlal get in a brutal fight. On the whole, this trailer promises an edge-of-your-seat espionage ride, loaded with action sequences.

What makes Patriot even more special is the presence of these two legendary actors. Their reunion has become one of the film's biggest highlights, with expectations running high for powerful performances from both.

The Top Cast of this movie

Mammooty

Mohanlal

Kunchako Boban

Fahadh Fasil

Nayanthara

Rajiv Menon

Revathy

Dharshana Rajendran

Zarin Shihab

Prakash Belawadi

Indrans

Prakash Nair

Jalwa Lathief

The music and background score are handled by Sushin Shyam, which adds another strong element to the film. With a gripping premise and a stellar cast, Patriot is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated projects.

The story centres on a controversial intelligence mission that could have serious consequences. It's not just about action, but also the emotional and moral dilemmas faced during such high-risk operations.

The film promises a mix of intense moments and strong storytelling. 'Patriot', which is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, will premiere in cinemas on May 1.