Entertainment

Mammootty and Mohanlal Unite for the intense spy thriller Patriot arrives on May 1

'Patriot' brings Mammootty and Mohanlal together for a gripping spy drama centered on a high-risk intelligence mission, blending action, emotion, and powerful performances set to release on May 01, 2026

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Ram Kumar
·3 min read
Patriot trailer out release on may 1
Mammootty and Mohanlal in action spy thriller Patriot

On April 4 at 6 p.m, the trailer for the most anticipated movie, "Patriot", is released, and fans are overjoyed. This movie, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is a spy thriller that has become the most-talked-about project because of its impressive cast.

Mammooty and Mohanlal come together after more than 18 years on screen; just the combination of their names is enough to create massive anticipation among fans, and when they appear together, it might even create an explosion in theatres from fans' shouts of happiness.

The best parts in the trailer

The trailer starts with Nayanthara on screen, advising a young girl to find the courage she lost. In the next scene, it is shown that Revathy is sharing her views on a software being used in a civilian case.

And then Fahadh Fasil appears on the screen, who plays the character Shakthi, who is an entrepreneur, and is seen introducing a software "Samaj Seva" from his own company "Shakthi Solution"

Next, a retired JAG officer, Dr Daniel James, played by Mammooty, who is now a vlogger, appears on screen promoting software for the nation's safety.

And then comes the movie's main plot: a problem arises when the laptop or phone camera is left on, and it becomes clear that some girls are taken to jail for a mistake they did not make.

Later, Mammooty is seen in an intense fight with some goons before departing for another country. Then, Col. Rahim Naik, played by Mohanlal, appears on the screen, who is an old friend of Mammooty, and he helps Mammooty with the covert operation.

And, Fahadh Fasil and Mohanlal get in a brutal fight. On the whole, this trailer promises an edge-of-your-seat espionage ride, loaded with action sequences.

What makes Patriot even more special is the presence of these two legendary actors. Their reunion has become one of the film's biggest highlights, with expectations running high for powerful performances from both.

The Top Cast of this movie

  • Mammooty

  • Mohanlal

  • Kunchako Boban

  • Fahadh Fasil

  • Nayanthara

  • Rajiv Menon

  • Revathy

  • Dharshana Rajendran

  • Zarin Shihab

  • Prakash Belawadi

  • Indrans

  • Prakash Nair

  • Jalwa Lathief

The music and background score are handled by Sushin Shyam, which adds another strong element to the film. With a gripping premise and a stellar cast, Patriot is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated projects.

The story centres on a controversial intelligence mission that could have serious consequences. It's not just about action, but also the emotional and moral dilemmas faced during such high-risk operations.

The film promises a mix of intense moments and strong storytelling. 'Patriot', which is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, will premiere in cinemas on May 1.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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