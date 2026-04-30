Ram Charan's much-anticipated film "Peddi", directed by Buchi Babu, has officially locked its release date, putting an end to weeks of speculation around its theatrical arrival.
Initial Release Plans and Postponement
Initially slated for an April 30, 2026, release, the film was postponed as the team continued to wrap up post-production work. This delay opened up new possibilities, with June 4 and June 25 emerging as the two main contenders for its release.
Final Release Date
Interestingly, June 4 was seriously considered by the makers, especially since it was originally associated with Yash's Toxic. However, despite strong rumors suggesting Toxic might be pushed, the Peddi team chose not to take the risk. Director Buchi Babu has now confirmed that Peddi will hit theatres on June 25, 2026, opting for a safer, clash-free window.
Strategic Decision Making
The decision reflects a calculated and cautious strategy. In an industry where box office clashes can heavily impact a film's performance, the team prioritized a clear runway over an earlier but uncertain release slot.
By choosing June 25, Peddi aims to capitalize on the extended summer season while ensuring maximum audience reach without competition.
Toxic Update and Final Confirmation
Meanwhile, on April 29, Yash addressed the status of Toxic, confirming that the film will not release on June 4. Following its positive reception at CinemaCon, the project has been postponed, though a new release date is yet to be officially announced.
Despite this development, the makers of Peddi have not reconsidered their decision. The June 25 date remains firmly in place, signalling confidence in their strategy rather than a reaction to shifting industry dynamics.
With the release date now locked, all eyes are on Peddi as it gears up for a solo theatrical run, raising expectations among fans eager to see Ram Charan in this new venture.