Ram Charan's much-anticipated film "Peddi", directed by Buchi Babu, has officially locked its release date, putting an end to weeks of speculation around its theatrical arrival.

Initial Release Plans and Postponement

Initially slated for an April 30, 2026, release, the film was postponed as the team continued to wrap up post-production work. This delay opened up new possibilities, with June 4 and June 25 emerging as the two main contenders for its release.

Final Release Date

Interestingly, June 4 was seriously considered by the makers, especially since it was originally associated with Yash's Toxic. However, despite strong rumors suggesting Toxic might be pushed, the Peddi team chose not to take the risk. Director Buchi Babu has now confirmed that Peddi will hit theatres on June 25, 2026, opting for a safer, clash-free window.