Entertainment

Peddi Trailer Ignites Massive Buzz Ahead of June 4 Release

The trailer of "Peddi" was unveiled on May 18 ahead of its June 4 worldwide release. Starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu, the sports action drama showcases Ram Charan in three striking avatars. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has already created strong buzz.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Peddi Trailer out
Ram Charan's Peddi Trailer out, a sports action drama

The makers of "Peddi" released the film's much-awaited trailer on May 18, creating strong anticipation ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on June 4. Featuring Ram Charan in the lead alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu, the film is already being viewed as one of the biggest upcoming cinematic spectacles.

Three Sports, Three Avatars

The trailer presents an emotional, action-packed story set against the backdrop of India's heartland, where sports play a vital role in shaping culture and everyday life. While earlier promotional material introduced Ram Charan's striking transformation as Peddi Pehlwan, the trailer expands on it by revealing the actor in three completely different avatars linked to three sports.

Ram Charan's versatility shines as his transitions from a grounded village cricketer to the fierce, powerful Peddi Pehlwan. The actor's physical transformation and varied looks have quickly become a major topic of discussion among fans.

Cinematic Spectacle

Filled with gripping action, emotional moments and high-energy visuals, the trailer promises an intense cinematic experience. Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma and the supporting cast also make a strong impact with their performances.

Even before reaching theatres, Peddi has started creating waves across different markets. The excitement surrounding the film is especially visible overseas, where audience interest and demand continue to grow steadily.

Music composer A.R. Rahman has also played a major role in boosting the film's buzz, with his soundtrack adding to the excitement. As expectations continue to rise, Peddi is emerging as one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year.

Production Details

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment. Ishan Saksena serves as co-producer. The multilingual sports action drama is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on June 4.

Ram Charan Credits Sports Film Pioneers

Speaking at the Peddi trailer launch event in Mumbai on May 18, Ram Charan addressed the growing popularity of sports-based films in Indian cinema. He credited Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for helping shape the genre through films like 'Sultan' and 'Dangal'.

The actor expressed gratitude to both stars, saying they had paved the way for sports dramas in Indian cinema. Ram Charan also spoke about the demanding process of making Peddi, revealing that he had been deeply involved in the film's production and thanking director Buchi Babu Sana for his years of dedication to the project.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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