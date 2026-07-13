Poomani's original name was Pulithurai Manickavasagam (often referred to as P. Manickavasagam).

His death has left readers, writers, scholars, filmmakers and the Tamil literary fraternity in mourning.

Tamil literary icon Poomani (1974-2026) passed away on July 12, 2026, in Chennai at the age of 79, following age-related health complications.

He did not legally change his name, but like all other writers and legendary authors, he adopted 'Pooamani' as a literary pen name (pseudonym) early in his writing career.

He chose to have a pen name for the following two reasons.

In his daily routine, Poomani worked in the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Department as a government employee. Adopting a pen name allowed him to keep his creative identity entirely separate from his official government designation.

During the 1970s and 1980s, when he began publishing short stories and novels in prestigious Tamil literary magazines such as Thamarai, it was a common and popular tradition among Tamil writers to use unique, short, and distinct pseudonyms.

Humble Beginnings

Born in 1947 in Andipatti near Kovilpatti in present-day Thoothukudi district, Poomani grew up witnessing the hardships of village life.

Those childhood experiences later became the foundation of his literary world.

The fields, villages, caste realities, agricultural labourers and everyday people he encountered throughout his life became the heroes of his novels.

Rather than romanticising rural life, he portrayed it exactly as it was with beauty, hardship, injustice and dignity.

A Literary Career That Spanned Nearly Five Decades

Poomani has written over 13 literary works, including novels, short stories, collections, essays, and screenplays.

His writings have been translated into English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, French, and German, taking Tamil Literature to other parts of the world.

Among his best-known works are:

Piragu

Vekkai

Varappugal

Vaaikkal

Naivedhyam

Angyaadi

Kommai

Vekkai: The Novel That Reached Millions

Though Poomani was best known for his storytelling technique, which has earned him admiration in literary circles through works like Piragu and Varappugal.

It was Vekkai which introduced his storytelling to a wider audience.

Published in 1982, Vekkai is a gripping story about a young boy and his father fleeing the aftermath of revenge. Beneath its simple narrative lies a profound exploration of caste oppression, justice, violence and family.

The novel became so popular in 2019 when acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran adapted it into the blockbuster Asuran, starring Dhanush.

The film retained the emotional power of Poomani's novel while introducing millions of viewers to his writing.

Angyaadi: The Magnum Opus

If Vekkai made him famous among the masses, Angyaadi established Poomani as one of the greatest Tamil writers of the modern era.

Published in 2012, the novel spans several generations and paints an expansive portrait of Tamil society during the nineteenth century.

It earned Poomani the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014, cementing his position among India's greatest contemporary writers.

Awards And Honours

Throughout his career, Poomani received numerous honours, including:

Sahitya Akademi Award (2014) for Angyaadi

Gitanjali Literary Prize (2012)

Vishnupuram Award (2011)

Tamil Nadu State Film Award (Special Prize) for his contribution to cinema through Karuvelam Pookkal

Despite these recognitions, he remained known for his humility and quiet lifestyle, rarely seeking the spotlight.

Influence On Tamil Culture

Literary critics often describe Poomani as one of the finest chroniclers of rural Tamil society.

Many contemporary writers acknowledge his influence in shaping realistic storytelling rooted in history and social observation.

His books continue to be prescribed in universities and remain subjects of academic research.

Funeral Services

The final rites will be held on Monday, July 13, 2026, at his residence on Bharathi Nagar Mettu Street in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu.

Prominent Tributes and Attendees

Along with Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, prominent political leaders, including DMK President M.K. Stalin and MNM Founder Kamal Haasan, paid their last respects and issued official condolences.

The fellow Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Su. Venkatesan shared a moving tribute.

He stated that Poomani beautifully "viewed history through the prism of the suffering of ordinary people and their anger."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister released an official statement on social media, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

He lauded Poomani for enriching Tamil literature by capturing the true essence, history, and nuanced realities of the karisal bhoomi.

He specifically noted the feature film Asuran, highlighting that the highly acclaimed film adaptation of Poomani's novel Vekkai successfully brought the writer's exceptionally powerful voice to a massive global audience.

To honour his monumental and invaluable lifelong contributions to the field of literature, the Chief Minister announced that the government of Tamil Nadu will accord full State honours to Poomani's final journey.