Entertainment

Prabhas' Fauzi Gets December 3, 2026 Release Date; New Poster Unveils Fierce Avatar

Prabhas-starrer Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on December 3, 2026. The makers unveiled a powerful new poster of Prabhas in a fierce avatar, while the two-part period action drama promises a fictionalised military story inspired by historical evidence

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Fauzi release on December 2026
Prabhas starring Fauzi release on December 2026
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Prabhas and director Hanu Raghavapudi's much-awaited film 'Fauzi' has locked its worldwide theatrical release date. The period action drama will hit cinemas on December 3, 2026, promising a grand cinematic experience for fans across the globe.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, the film features an ensemble cast including Imanvi, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher.

Official Poster and Release Date Announcement

The makers unveiled an official poster of the film today with the caption, "अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. THE REBELLION BEGINS," along with the announcement of the worldwide release date.

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The newly released poster showcases Prabhas in a powerful and intense avatar. The actor is seen sitting shirtless in a blood-soaked dhoti, surrounded by fallen soldiers and holding a rifle, creating a striking visual that has already grabbed attention. The pose has drawn comparisons to Prabhas' iconic Baahubali imagery, making it one of the most discussed aspects of the film's promotional campaign.

The poster also highlights the film's tagline, "A Battalion Who Fights Alone," hinting at the story's scale and intensity.

About the Film

'Fauzi' marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi. Set against a military backdrop, the film presents a fictionalised narrative inspired by historical events.

The ambitious project is planned as a two-part saga, with the second instalment reportedly serving as a prequel to the first part.

Prabhas is leading the project, and Hanu Raghavapudi is bringing his unique storytelling style. Fauzi is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2026.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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