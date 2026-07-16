The makers unveiled an official poster of the film today with the caption, "अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. THE REBELLION BEGINS," along with the announcement of the worldwide release date.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, the film features an ensemble cast including Imanvi, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher.

Prabhas and director Hanu Raghavapudi's much-awaited film ' Fauzi' has locked its worldwide theatrical release date. The period action drama will hit cinemas on December 3, 2026 , promising a grand cinematic experience for fans across the globe.

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The newly released poster showcases Prabhas in a powerful and intense avatar. The actor is seen sitting shirtless in a blood-soaked dhoti, surrounded by fallen soldiers and holding a rifle, creating a striking visual that has already grabbed attention. The pose has drawn comparisons to Prabhas' iconic Baahubali imagery, making it one of the most discussed aspects of the film's promotional campaign.

The poster also highlights the film's tagline, "A Battalion Who Fights Alone," hinting at the story's scale and intensity.

About the Film

'Fauzi' marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi. Set against a military backdrop, the film presents a fictionalised narrative inspired by historical events.

The ambitious project is planned as a two-part saga, with the second instalment reportedly serving as a prequel to the first part.

Prabhas is leading the project, and Hanu Raghavapudi is bringing his unique storytelling style. Fauzi is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2026.