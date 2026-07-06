Having earned recognition as a filmmaker with successful directorial ventures such as Love Insurance Kompany and Dude, Pradeep is now stepping into production while handing over the director's responsibilities to a new generation of filmmakers he has mentored.

The project, unveiled on July 6 through a special launch video and teaser, marks a significant milestone as Pradeep takes on the roles of producer and writer for the first time.

Pradeep Ranganathan has officially expanded his creative journey in Tamil cinema by launching his own production banner, PR Show , and announcing its maiden project, #PRS1.

The Alpha Unit

The film will be directed by Pradeep's former assistant directors - Vishal TR, Yash V, Naren Saoda, Chanakkiyan R, Dhanush Kumar and Ilamparithi, who have collectively been introduced as the Alpha Unit.

The launch video highlights this unique mentorship-driven collaboration, showcasing Pradeep's confidence in his protégés as they make their directorial debut together.

Cast and Crew

Leading the cast is Mamitha Baiju, who is joined by Ashwanth Marimuthu, Sivaji Sontineni, Swastika, Anamika Mahi and Lizzie Antony in key roles. The announcement video also introduced the principal cast and technical crew, offering the first glimpse into the ambitious project.

Adding to the excitement is music composer Sai Abhyankkar, whose energetic promotional track, Aane Wala Stars, has already caught fans' attention. The song sets the tone for the youthful and vibrant project, complementing the film's fresh creative team.

Fan Reception

The launch has been widely appreciated on social media, with fans celebrating Pradeep's steady evolution in the industry, from comedian to actor, successful director, and now producer and writer.

Many have described #PRS1 as another bold step in his career, while also praising his decision to provide a platform for emerging filmmakers.

The announcement of #PRS1 under the PR Show banner signals the beginning of a new phase for Pradeep Ranganathan, one focused on nurturing fresh talent alongside creating original stories.

With a promising cast, an enthusiastic technical team and strong buzz surrounding its launch, the project has already emerged as one of the most anticipated upcoming films in Kollywood.