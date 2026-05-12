Entertainment

Prime Video Releases Trailer of System, Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika's Courtroom Drama

Prime Video has released the trailer of "System", a courtroom drama starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film follows a young lawyer and a street-smart stenographer caught in a battle of power, justice and hidden motives. "System" premieres on May 22.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
System trailer released by Prime video
Jyothika's System trailer released by Prime Video

Prime Video released the trailer for its upcoming courtroom drama, System, on May 12. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika in lead roles and is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

The film is produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Smitha Baliga under the banner of Baweja Studios.

Plot and Characters

The trailer introduces Neha, played by Sonakshi Sinha, as a determined young lawyer seeking to prove herself. Her father, played by Ashutosh Gowariker, challenges her to take on a difficult case to show that she is worthy of becoming a partner in his firm.

To handle the case, Neha brings in Sarkia, played by Jyotika, a street-smart courtroom stenographer. However, Sarkia appears to have her own hidden motives, adding tension and mystery to the story.

The trailer offers a fast-paced look at intense courtroom arguments, complicated relationships and emotional confrontations. It also hints at a larger battle between power, justice and truth.

One of the most striking lines from the trailer is: "Power kills justice," followed by another powerful dialogue: "Justice is like God, very hard to find."

Cast

Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker, System also features Preeti Agarwal, Addinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey and Sanayandeep Sengupta in important roles.

Director and Cast Comments

Speaking about her role, Jyotika said that portraying such a layered character in System was both exciting and challenging. She added that the film explores the contrasts of modern India, where privilege and inequality coexist.

Jyotika also praised director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's vision, saying the film has well-developed characters and realistic settings. She said being part of a Prime Original Movie was a great experience and expressed confidence that System will connect with audiences in India and across the world.

System set to premiere on Prime Video on May 22.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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