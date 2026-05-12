The trailer introduces Neha, played by Sonakshi Sinha, as a determined young lawyer seeking to prove herself. Her father, played by Ashutosh Gowariker, challenges her to take on a difficult case to show that she is worthy of becoming a partner in his firm.

The film is produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Smitha Baliga under the banner of Baweja Studios.

Prime Video released the trailer for its upcoming courtroom drama, System, on May 12. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika in lead roles and is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

To handle the case, Neha brings in Sarkia, played by Jyotika, a street-smart courtroom stenographer. However, Sarkia appears to have her own hidden motives, adding tension and mystery to the story.

The trailer offers a fast-paced look at intense courtroom arguments, complicated relationships and emotional confrontations. It also hints at a larger battle between power, justice and truth.

One of the most striking lines from the trailer is: "Power kills justice," followed by another powerful dialogue: "Justice is like God, very hard to find."

Cast

Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker, System also features Preeti Agarwal, Addinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey and Sanayandeep Sengupta in important roles.

Director and Cast Comments

Speaking about her role, Jyotika said that portraying such a layered character in System was both exciting and challenging. She added that the film explores the contrasts of modern India, where privilege and inequality coexist.

Jyotika also praised director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's vision, saying the film has well-developed characters and realistic settings. She said being part of a Prime Original Movie was a great experience and expressed confidence that System will connect with audiences in India and across the world.

System set to premiere on Prime Video on May 22.