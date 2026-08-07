Rather than simply recreating the famous NBC series, Primetime appears to be a psychological character study about ambition, media ethics, and the blurred line between justice and entertainment.

The film captures the rise of the 'To Catch a Predator' reality show and explores how one television program forever changed crime reporting, reality television, and America's relationship with true crime.

A24 has finally unveiled the first full trailer for Primetime, one of the most anticipated films of 2026, giving audiences their first extended look at Robert Pattinson's transformation into legendary investigative journalist Chris Hansen.

Trailer Breakdown

The movie dramatises the meteoric rise and moral collapse of a sensationalist television phenomenon.

It follows a highly ambitious TV host, inspired by To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen, as his hidden-camera sting operations explode into a massive cultural obsession.

The trailer opens in a dimly lit suburban kitchen. Robert Pattinson, wearing a sharp 2000s leather jacket and a precise side part, emerges from the shadows.

He looks directly at a blurred figure and delivers the chilling, signature lines: "Why don't you have a seat right there?" and "You see how this looks, right?"

Cut to NBCUniversal headquarters. Former chief Jeff Zucker appears as himself in archival footage.

He addresses a board of executives, admitting, "Personally, I hate the show. But it's pulling numbers we haven't seen in a decade."

He officially moves the program to a prime 9:00 PM slot.

A frenetic montage shows the explosion of the show's popularity. Hansen is seen sprinting down a television studio hallway, high on the adrenaline of overnight rating reports.

He ecstatically shouts to his crew, "We are going to be bigger than Lost!"

The tone shifts to dark comedy as we see the mechanics of the operation. Producer Jane stands in a garage coaching decoy actor Dan Plumb.

She tells him how to pitch his voice to sound like a 13-year-old. The cameras secretly film the rehearsals, signalling the shift from journalism to orchestrated theatre.

The music swells into an anxious, electronic beat. Hansen is shown arguing with his production team over a map of target houses.

His ego has completely taken over. He aggressively slams his hand on a table and demands: "No more bottom feeders. I want a whale."

The trailer ends with a haunting shot of Phoebe Bridgers' character looking through a two-way mirror.

Followed by a final close-up of Pattinson's intense gaze as the blue glow of a television monitor reflects across his face.

Main Cast

Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen, the highly ambitious network host.

Merritt Wever as Hansen's television producer.

Skyler Gisondo as Dan Plumb, the young aspiring actor hired as the sting decoy.

Anna Faris as Mary Joan Hansen, Chris's wife.

Phoebe Bridgers in an unconfirmed, pivotal supporting role.

Creed Bratton, Bokeem Woodbine, Matthew Maher, and Jonathan Lipnicki in featured supporting roles.

Jeff Zucker appearing as himself in archival and simulated network footage.

Key Crew Members

Key Crew Members Specification Details Director Lance Oppenheim Writer Ajon Singh Producers Ari Aster (through Square Peg), Robert Pattinson, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, William Iannaccone, Brighton McCloskey, and Lars Knudsen Cinematography David Bolen Film Editing Daniel Garber Original Score Ari Balouzian

Primetime is officially releasing nationwide in theatres on September 25, 2026.

Tickets are expected to go on sale around early to mid-September 2026.