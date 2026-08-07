Entertainment

Primetime Trailer: Robert Pattinson's dark look as Chris Hansen story

A24 has unveiled the first trailer for Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson as investigative journalist Chris Hansen. The film explores the rise of To Catch a Predator, examining media ambition, ethics and the blurred line between crime reporting and entertainment. It releases in theatres on Sep 25

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Ram Kumar
·3 min read
Primetime Trailer
Robert Pattinson starring Primetime set for September 25 release
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A24 has finally unveiled the first full trailer for Primetime, one of the most anticipated films of 2026, giving audiences their first extended look at Robert Pattinson's transformation into legendary investigative journalist Chris Hansen.

The film captures the rise of the 'To Catch a Predator' reality show and explores how one television program forever changed crime reporting, reality television, and America's relationship with true crime.

Rather than simply recreating the famous NBC series, Primetime appears to be a psychological character study about ambition, media ethics, and the blurred line between justice and entertainment.

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Trailer Breakdown

The movie dramatises the meteoric rise and moral collapse of a sensationalist television phenomenon.

It follows a highly ambitious TV host, inspired by To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen, as his hidden-camera sting operations explode into a massive cultural obsession.

The trailer opens in a dimly lit suburban kitchen. Robert Pattinson, wearing a sharp 2000s leather jacket and a precise side part, emerges from the shadows.

He looks directly at a blurred figure and delivers the chilling, signature lines: "Why don't you have a seat right there?" and "You see how this looks, right?"

Cut to NBCUniversal headquarters. Former chief Jeff Zucker appears as himself in archival footage.

He addresses a board of executives, admitting, "Personally, I hate the show. But it's pulling numbers we haven't seen in a decade."

He officially moves the program to a prime 9:00 PM slot.

A frenetic montage shows the explosion of the show's popularity. Hansen is seen sprinting down a television studio hallway, high on the adrenaline of overnight rating reports.

He ecstatically shouts to his crew, "We are going to be bigger than Lost!"

The tone shifts to dark comedy as we see the mechanics of the operation. Producer Jane stands in a garage coaching decoy actor Dan Plumb.

She tells him how to pitch his voice to sound like a 13-year-old. The cameras secretly film the rehearsals, signalling the shift from journalism to orchestrated theatre.

The music swells into an anxious, electronic beat. Hansen is shown arguing with his production team over a map of target houses.

His ego has completely taken over. He aggressively slams his hand on a table and demands: "No more bottom feeders. I want a whale."

The trailer ends with a haunting shot of Phoebe Bridgers' character looking through a two-way mirror.

Followed by a final close-up of Pattinson's intense gaze as the blue glow of a television monitor reflects across his face.

Main Cast

  • Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen, the highly ambitious network host.

  • Merritt Wever as Hansen's television producer.

  • Skyler Gisondo as Dan Plumb, the young aspiring actor hired as the sting decoy.

  • Anna Faris as Mary Joan Hansen, Chris's wife.

  • Phoebe Bridgers in an unconfirmed, pivotal supporting role.

  • Creed Bratton, Bokeem Woodbine, Matthew Maher, and Jonathan Lipnicki in featured supporting roles.

  • Jeff Zucker appearing as himself in archival and simulated network footage.

Key Crew Members

Key Crew Members
SpecificationDetails
DirectorLance Oppenheim
WriterAjon Singh
ProducersAri Aster (through Square Peg), Robert Pattinson, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, William Iannaccone, Brighton McCloskey, and Lars Knudsen
CinematographyDavid Bolen
Film EditingDaniel Garber
Original ScoreAri Balouzian

Primetime is officially releasing nationwide in theatres on September 25, 2026.

Tickets are expected to go on sale around early to mid-September 2026.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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