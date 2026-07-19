On July 18, 2026, coinciding with Priyanka Chopra's birthday, the makers treated fans to the actress's first official look from the film.

Designed as a globe-trotting adventure that blends mythology, history, and large-scale action, the film has been shot across multiple countries. It promises a cinematic experience unlike anything Rajamouli has attempted before.

After redefining Indian Cinema on the global stage with RRR, filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is gearing up for another ambitious spectacle with Varanasi.

The new poster introduces her character, Mandakini, giving audiences a glimpse of one of the film's central protagonists.

Priyanka Chopra's First Look as Mandakini

In the newly released poster, Priyanka Chopra is presented in a bold, battle-ready avatar that perfectly complements the film's adventurous tone.

Director S.S. Rajamouli released two contrasting pictures of Chopra's character, Mandakini, perfectly summarising her duality with the tagline: 'Grace When She Smiles, Fire When She Doesn't'.

Poster 1: The Fire Avatar (Dark Spectale)

Priyanka is presented in a bold, edgy all-black ensemble featuring a dramatic sheer outfit.

She sports heavy, wild curls and a fierce, unyielding expression. Fans have actively noted that it resembles her iconic, ruthless 'Junglee Billi' energy from the Don franchise.

Set against a warm amber-lit background, this shot heavily hints at high-stakes action or the massive dance sequence she shot alongside Mahesh Babu.

Poster 2: The Grace Avatar (The Globetroter)

In stark contrast, she is captured mid-air, arms spread wide, with a radiant, carefree smile.

She wears a white crop top, black cargo pants, and a beige jacket draped loosely over her shoulders.

The background features rolling green grasslands dotted with CGI giraffes and zebras.

This visually solidifies the film's international, multi-continental, globe-trotting narrative.

It highlights Mandakini's vulnerable, free-spirited, and adventurous side before she transitions into warrior mode.

About Varanasi

Varanasi is described as a high-action adventure spanning thousands of years and multiple countries.

The story reportedly moves between ancient civilisations and modern-day settings, taking audiences through locations including Africa, Antarctica, and recreated portions of the sacred city Varanasi.

While the filmmakers continue to keep the plot details of the movie under wraps, Priyanka Chopra herself recently teased in the 'Hey Jonas' podcast that the film features massive action sequences, joking that she could reveal that there would be slow-motion jumps.

Confirmed Characters

The principal characters announced so far include:

Mahesh Babu as Rudhra.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini.

Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha.

The Primary Technical Crew

M. M. Keeravani, the Oscar-winning composer behind RRR's "Naatu Naatu", continues his legendary lifelong collaboration with director S.S. Rajamouli.

P. S. Vinod, known for his stellar work in films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Vikram Vedha, steps in as the cinematographer for this project.

Bikkina Thammiraju, a long-standing collaborator in the Telugu film industry, is handling the high-octane pacing and structural editing for this massive, multi-realm timeline.

Varanasi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. The film is expected to be one of the biggest Indian releases of the year, with a global rollout planned across numerous international markets.