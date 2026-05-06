Producer RB Choudary Passes Away In A Tragic Car Accident

The vehicle struck the roadside wall. The accident occurred around 03:00 p.m and was very severe. RB Choudary was dead on the spot. His nephew has survived the accident, and his driver has been taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

On May 5, 2026, he was in Rajasthan to attend a relative's wedding. While he was returning from the wedding, along with his nephew and his driver, Gautam Seervi, the car lost control when cattle strayed onto the national highway in Joontha village, Bewar district.

The Producer of the production house "Super Good Films" passed away in a deadly car accident. Reports suggest that he was dead on the way to the hospital.

The Prominent Public Relations Officer (PRO) and celebrity manager Riaz K Ahmed, who is also an event manager, he manages the buzz for major movies from production to theatrical release, and also servers as a celebrity manager and spokesperson for high profile stars of the industry, has told the reporter that the mortal remains of RB choudary will be brought back to chennai on May 6, 2026 around 03:00 p.m.

Then, on the family, friends, and film fraternity are allowed to pay their final tribute to him at his residence, and his last rites are expected to take place at his residence itself on the same day or shortly after his remains are brought back.

The Man Behind The Talented Personalities In The Industry

RB Choudary was born in 1949 in Madras as Ratanlal Bhagatram Choudary, to a Rajasthani family. Before entering the film industry as a producer, he worked in a steel company and in the jewellery industry. He then made his debut as a producer under the banner "Super Films" along with R. Mohan, who first manufactured "Good Knight" mosquito mats and produced a Malayalam film in 1989.

When R. Mohan decided to part ways, RB Choudary decided to take the name "Good" from "Good Knight" mats and kept it for his production house, and then went on to produce the films with that name as "Super Good Films"

His first Tamil production, "Pudhu Vasantham", marked Vikraman's directorial debut. He is best known for family dramas, which also earned him the Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

He also produced "Suryavamsam" in 1997, starring Sarathkumar, Radhika, and Devyani in the lead roles, which was a super hit at the time, and "Thullatha Manamum Thullum" in 1999. This film won the "Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Film". His most recent work was "Maareesan", starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu.

Celebrities' Final Tribute To The Legend

Rajinikanth shared his condolences for him on his X account and described him as a "wonderful human being" and his "dear friend"

Kamal Haasan has shared the news of RB Choudary's passing, which is shocking and deeply painful. "He was a fearless producer who gave many opportunities and stood as a shelter for young artists."

Sarathkumar has added that RB Choudary is the reason for his star life. 'Nattamai' changed everything for him, and he owes his career to him."

Vishal was also seen paying a silent condolence on the sets of his upcoming film "Magudam", which is produced by "Super Good Films"

Chiranjeevi has stated that "He shaped many careers and gave life to meaningful stories. My association with him in "The Godfather" remains special. His contribution to Indian cinema is unforgettable."

Pawan Kalyan has also shared that "RB Choudary Garu's demise is shocking. He was a master at selecting family stories and produced many successful films. I pray for his soul."

RB Choudary has produced over 90 films across many Indian languages, built a legacy, and shaped the future of the cinema industry.