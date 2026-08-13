The film is directed by Elan, who is also making his acting debut with this film. Nivedita Pohankar, with Elan and Harish GY, wrote Pyaar Prema Kalyanam. The film already sets a standard through the director's previous films like Pyaar Prema Kadhal and Star.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam is an upcoming romantic comedy film that highlights a young couple, their relationship, and the struggles they face in resolving their problems.

Netflix dropped an official trailer for the upcoming film, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, starring and directed by Elan. The film is set to stream directly on Netflix on August 21.

Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music. The film is released in four different languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Sreenidhi Sagar produces the film under the Rise East Entertainment banner. It is slated for an August 21 release exclusively on Netflix.

Along with the lead cast Elan and Saanve Megghana, the film features various versatile actors like Radhika Sarathkumar, MS Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, and Elango Kumaravel, among others.

Details in the Trailer

The trailer introduces the film's central characters and offers a glimpse into their relationships, emotions and the situations that drive the story forward.

The film is set from a different perspective, where the young couple decides to break the traditions and rituals after the marriage. It explores what happens when husband and wife build their married life according to their own expectations.

Elan plays the role of Elan, and Saanvee Meghana plays the central character of Pavi, whose decision to stay with her family becomes an important part of the story.

With its light-hearted treatment and engaging moments, Pyar Prema Kalyanam appears to blend romance and comedy while exploring the ups and downs of love.

The serious change in traditions is largely blended with humour through leading actors like Radhika Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu. It mainly deals with the couple adjusting to their new living arrangement; they have to deal with family opinions, cultural differences, and the changing expectations that come with marriage.

The trailer also highlights the chemistry between the lead characters, along with several entertaining sequences that add to the film's youthful appeal.

The overall presentation suggests that the movie is aimed at audiences looking for a breezy romantic entertainer with plenty of fun and feel-good moments.

With its mix of love, laughter and relatable emotions, Pyar Prema Kalyanam is expected to appeal to viewers who enjoy romantic comedies and light-hearted stories.

The trailer has already sparked interest among fans, who are now eagerly waiting to watch the complete film. Pyar Prema Kalyanam is set to stream on Netflix, promising audiences an entertaining ride filled with romance, comedy and memorable moments.