According to Guinness World Records, the achievement was completed in Mumbai on September 15, 2026, though reports note that the motion-capture exercise itself took place earlier in February. Guinness World Records officially certified the record on September 15.

The record was created after 37 performers were motion-captured simultaneously in real time during a single session for the film.

Allu Arjun and Atlee's upcoming film Raaka has achieved a major milestone even before its theatrical release, entering the Guinness World Records for the "Most People Motion-Captured in Real Time."

Sun Pictures announced the achievement on social media, calling it a global milestone for Indian cinema. Allu Arjun and director Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate after the achievement.

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Inside Raaka's Motion-Capture Setup

The scale of the sequence becomes clearer through the technical details behind the record. The production used 92 optical motion-capture cameras, along with facial tracking, reference cameras and Unreal Engine for real-time visualisation.

The 37 performers were captured together inside a single capture volume, reportedly ranging in age from four to 70. The setup was designed to track their movements simultaneously while maintaining accurate data throughout the performance.

The makers have also released behind-the-scenes footage offering a glimpse of the motion-capture process. The video shows performers working together on the capture stage, while the technical team handles the equipment and real-time visualisation required for the sequence.

What To Expect From Raaka

Raaka marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee and is being mounted as a large-scale science-fiction action film. Deepika Padukone leads the cast alongside Allu Arjun, while Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur also appear in the film.

Reports and speculation suggest Allu Arjun could play multiple roles, including characters from different generations, while theories about parallel universes have also emerged. However, the makers have not officially confirmed these plot details.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Raaka is being positioned as a technology-driven pan-India production.

The Guinness achievement adds another technical milestone to a film whose story and visual details are still largely being kept under wraps. The film is expected to release in 2027.