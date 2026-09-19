Raaka Teaser Hints at a Global Triumph and Fuels Mystery

Produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee. The film is being mounted on a massive scale and is expected to combine science fiction, fantasy and action across two timelines, a Vedic-era setting and the modern day.

The makers have now released another cryptic promotional teaser, this time hinting at a "global triumph" without revealing what the phrase actually means.

Allu Arjun and director Atlee's upcoming sci-fi fantasy action film Raaka is adding more mystery with every new update.

The latest promotional video carries the intriguing tagline, "Beyond what seemed possible, we dared to imagine, we dared to achieve. Raaka: A Global Triumph."

However, the teaser offers little information about the story, leaving fans to connect it with the mysterious "37" clue the makers shared earlier.

Raaka's Two-Timeline Story

The film reportedly moves between an ancient Vedic world and a contemporary setting, with the two narratives eventually intersecting.

The ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, with each actress reportedly connected to different portions of the story.

Mrunal Thakur is said to lead the modern-day narrative, while Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are associated with the film's historical timeline.

Deepika is reportedly playing a pregnant woman fighting for survival in the Vedic-era portion, with her character's journey linked to Rashmika Mandanna's role. Janhvi Kapoor, meanwhile, is expected to portray a tribal queen who holds an important position in the ancient storyline.

Adding another layer to the film's already extensive cast, reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan could appear in an extended cameo.

The actor is reportedly expected to shoot his portions during an international schedule, although the makers have not officially revealed details about his role.

Sai Abhyankar Scores Raaka

Another major talking point is the film's music. Young composer Sai Abhyankar is making his debut on the project, and Atlee has reportedly praised his work on the film's score.

With its large-scale production, ambitious visual effects and closely guarded storyline, Raaka is being positioned as an event film for 2027. However, the makers continue to reveal only cryptic glimpses, not concrete story details.

For now, the new "Global Triumph" teaser and the unexplained "37" clue have only intensified curiosity around what Atlee and Allu Arjun are actually building with Raaka.