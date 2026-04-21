Entertainment

Raja Shivaji Movie 2026: Trailer Review, Cast, and Salman Khan's Special Role

The trailer of Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, was unveiled in Mumbai, showcasing a powerful blend of emotion, scale, and action, while building anticipation for its May 1, 2026 release.

R
Ram Kumar
·3 min read
Raja Shivaji trailer released
Raja Shivaji trailer released set for May 1 release

The wait for the definitive cinematic tribute to the founder of the Maratha Empire has ended. The trailer for the highly anticipated historical epic, Raja Shivaji, was officially launched at a grand event in Mumbai on April 20, 2026.

Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, the film promises to be a high-octane exploration of the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the project is slated for a worldwide release on May 1, 2026, coinciding with Maharashtra Day.

The stunning Team and an Emotional Launch

The trailer launch was a poignant affair, attended by a powerhouse ensemble. Alongside Riteish Deshmukh, the stage was graced by Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, and Bhagyashree. However, the highlight of the afternoon was the raw emotion displayed by the core team.

While Riteish expressed his profound gratitude to the crew for supporting his ambitious vision, his wife and the film's co-producer, Genelia Deshmukh, was moved to tears. Standing by his side, the actress broke down as the challenges of bringing this historical saga to life were recounted.

The audience witnessed a rare, authentic moment of vulnerability from the couple, underscoring the immense personal stakes involved in this production.

The Teaser: From a Brave Boy to a Great Warrior

The trailer starts with young Shivba looking at the mountains. He asks his brother why a foreign flag is flying on their land. His brother explains that a true leader must fight to raise his own flag. This opening shows that the movie is about the big dreams of a young boy who wanted a free country.

As the video continues, the action gets faster with chases and traditional weapons. Sanjay Dutt looks very scary as the villain Afzal Khan. At the end, an injured but brave Shivaji stands on a battlefield.

He says the Marathas are like a phoenix rising from the flames. The teaser ends with the King preparing for a famous battle, leaving everyone excited for more.

Hidden Plots and Surprises

Based on the trailer's focus, industry experts suggest the film will delve deeply into the psychological weight of leadership. While historical epics often focus exclusively on battles, Raja Shivaji appears to emphasise the emotional bond between Shivaji and his brother, Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale (Abhishek Bachchan), and the strategic influence of his mother, Jijabai (Bhagyashree).

There is also intense speculation regarding Salman Khan's cameo. Rumours suggest he may portray the legendary loyalist Jiva Mahala, the man who famously saved Shivaji's life during the meeting with Afzal Khan. Could this be the surprise that lands the film's most pivotal action sequence?

The trailer successfully balances massive scale with intimate human emotions while building immense excitement for the film's debut. To ensure the story reaches every corner of the country, the makers have confirmed that the film will be released in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

With the technical mastery of Santosh Sivan and the soul-stirring music of Ajay Atul, the film seems to have all the right ingredients to become a historic success.

This multilingual approach, combined with top-tier production values, suggests that the film is set to redefine how history is told on the Indian silver screen.

Riteish Deshmukh's portrayal aims to satisfy the millions who value the Maratha king. The trailer indicates that the project is ready to meet the public's high expectations.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles
Loading comments...