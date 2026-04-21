Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the project is slated for a worldwide release on May 1, 2026, coinciding with Maharashtra Day.

Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, the film promises to be a high-octane exploration of the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The wait for the definitive cinematic tribute to the founder of the Maratha Empire has ended. The trailer for the highly anticipated historical epic, Raja Shivaji, was officially launched at a grand event in Mumbai on April 20, 2026.

The stunning Team and an Emotional Launch

The trailer launch was a poignant affair, attended by a powerhouse ensemble. Alongside Riteish Deshmukh, the stage was graced by Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, and Bhagyashree. However, the highlight of the afternoon was the raw emotion displayed by the core team.

While Riteish expressed his profound gratitude to the crew for supporting his ambitious vision, his wife and the film's co-producer, Genelia Deshmukh, was moved to tears. Standing by his side, the actress broke down as the challenges of bringing this historical saga to life were recounted.

The audience witnessed a rare, authentic moment of vulnerability from the couple, underscoring the immense personal stakes involved in this production.

The Teaser: From a Brave Boy to a Great Warrior

The trailer starts with young Shivba looking at the mountains. He asks his brother why a foreign flag is flying on their land. His brother explains that a true leader must fight to raise his own flag. This opening shows that the movie is about the big dreams of a young boy who wanted a free country.

As the video continues, the action gets faster with chases and traditional weapons. Sanjay Dutt looks very scary as the villain Afzal Khan. At the end, an injured but brave Shivaji stands on a battlefield.

He says the Marathas are like a phoenix rising from the flames. The teaser ends with the King preparing for a famous battle, leaving everyone excited for more.

Hidden Plots and Surprises

Based on the trailer's focus, industry experts suggest the film will delve deeply into the psychological weight of leadership. While historical epics often focus exclusively on battles, Raja Shivaji appears to emphasise the emotional bond between Shivaji and his brother, Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale (Abhishek Bachchan), and the strategic influence of his mother, Jijabai (Bhagyashree).

There is also intense speculation regarding Salman Khan's cameo. Rumours suggest he may portray the legendary loyalist Jiva Mahala, the man who famously saved Shivaji's life during the meeting with Afzal Khan. Could this be the surprise that lands the film's most pivotal action sequence?

The trailer successfully balances massive scale with intimate human emotions while building immense excitement for the film's debut. To ensure the story reaches every corner of the country, the makers have confirmed that the film will be released in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

With the technical mastery of Santosh Sivan and the soul-stirring music of Ajay Atul, the film seems to have all the right ingredients to become a historic success.

This multilingual approach, combined with top-tier production values, suggests that the film is set to redefine how history is told on the Indian silver screen.

Riteish Deshmukh's portrayal aims to satisfy the millions who value the Maratha king. The trailer indicates that the project is ready to meet the public's high expectations.