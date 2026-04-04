Superstar Rajinikanth has given fans some exciting updates about his upcoming projects. While in Chennai, the actor confirmed that Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has wrapped shooting and is now in post-production.

The film, backed by Sun Pictures, is now gearing up for its next big step, with an official release date announcement expected soon. The sequel comes with high expectations, especially after the massive success of Jailer, which became a worldwide blockbuster.

The first part not only received positive reviews but also had a huge box-office impact, grossing around ₹650 crore worldwide. It opened strongly, with overseas distributor Ayngaran International reporting a record-breaking ₹33 crore collection on day one, the highest opening in Rajinikanth's career.