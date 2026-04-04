Entertainment

Rajinikanth Confirms Jailer 2 Shoot Wrap, KHxRK to Begin in August

Rajinikanth confirms Jailer 2 has completed shooting and entered post-production, with a release date announcement expected soon. He also revealed that his much-anticipated film with Kamal Haasan will begin shooting in August.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Rajinikanth jailer 2 shoot wraps today
Rajinikanth and Nelson will join the next Project KHxRK

Superstar Rajinikanth has given fans some exciting updates about his upcoming projects. While in Chennai, the actor confirmed that Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has wrapped shooting and is now in post-production.

The film, backed by Sun Pictures, is now gearing up for its next big step, with an official release date announcement expected soon. The sequel comes with high expectations, especially after the massive success of Jailer, which became a worldwide blockbuster.

The first part not only received positive reviews but also had a huge box-office impact, grossing around ₹650 crore worldwide. It opened strongly, with overseas distributor Ayngaran International reporting a record-breaking ₹33 crore collection on day one, the highest opening in Rajinikanth's career.

With Jailer 2, fans can expect the same mix of action, style, and entertainment that made the original so popular. Adding to the excitement, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who played a key role in the success of the first film, is returning for the sequel as well.

KHXRK Update

Rajinikanth also spoke about his upcoming project with Kamal Haasan, tentatively titled KHXRK. He revealed that the film is set to begin shooting in August, marking a much-awaited collaboration between the two icons.

When questioned about the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, however, the actor chose not to comment.

With one major film in post-production and another big project about to begin, Rajinikanth continues to keep his fans eagerly waiting for what's next.

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Rajinikanthnew movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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